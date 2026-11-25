The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned CAF's decision to award Morocco the 2025 AFCON title

Portugal and Brazil both overtook Morocco following the ruling, pushing the Atlas Lions down to seventh in the FIFA rankings

The North African giants had briefly entered the global top five for the first time in their history during the November international break

Morocco have dropped from fifth to seventh in the FIFA world rankings after losing 18.02 points following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that annulled their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Lausanne-based tribunal delivered its verdict on Tuesday, 24 November, overturning the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Jury's decision to award Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory in the AFCON final.

The ruling reinstated Senegal's 1-0 extra-time win from the January 2026 decider as the official result.

Morocco drops to seventh in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings after CAS reinstated Senegal as AFCON winners. Photos by Anadolu and SOPA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Morocco loses historic FIFA ranking

The deduction reduced Morocco's points tally from 1,809.37 to 1,791.35, a figure that proved insufficient to keep them in the top five, according to the latest FIFA rankings.

Portugal has reclaimed fifth place with 1,801.28 points, while Brazil sits sixth with 1,800.91 — both nations having briefly been overtaken by Morocco during the November international break before the CAS decision reversed that movement.

Morocco's spell in fifth had carried significant historical weight. It was the highest position the Atlas Lions had ever occupied in FIFA's global rankings and made them the second African nation to break into the world's top five, joining Nigeria, who reached the same position in April 1994, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Despite the setback, Morocco remains the continent's top-ranked side and continues to hold a place inside the global top ten.

Senegal regains AFCON crown after legal battle

The CAS ruling carries consequences well beyond the rankings.

Senegal, who had defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the final, were controversially stripped of the title when CAF's Appeal Jury awarded the hosts a 3-0 forfeit win.

The court's decision reverses that outcome, formally restoring the Teranga Lions as African champions.

The ranking points Morocco accumulated from the now-overturned result have been removed, compounding what was already a painful reversal for a side that had entered the tournament on home soil.

For Senegal, the verdict brings official recognition of a continental triumph they had already celebrated on the pitch before the dispute arose.

The 3 scholars who reinstated Senegal as AFCON champions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three European legal scholars formed the panel that unanimously restored Senegal’s 2025 AFCON title.

Chaired by French professor Gérald Simon, the panel included Germany’s Ulrich Haas and Italy’s Luigi Fumagalli, who overturned CAF’s decision to award Morocco a 3-0 win by forfeiture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh