Carlos Queiroz has left his role as Ghana Black Stars head coach on October 1, 2026, less than a month after his reappointment

The Portuguese coach managed seven matches across two short spells, recording a win percentage of just 14.3%

The Ghana Football Association now faces the task of identifying a new technical head for the Black Stars

Carlos Queiroz's second stint as head coach of the Ghana Black Stars has ended abruptly, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirming his departure on October 1, 2026, only 29 days after he was reappointed to the role.

Carlos Queiroz leaves the Black Stars coaching job with a win percentage of 14.3%. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Carlos Queiroz’s Black Stars record

Queiroz’s brief return as Black Stars coach ended on a disappointing note, with Ghana’s unexpected 4-2 defeat to Gambia proving to be the final blow.

Before leaving his post, the Portuguese tactician managed seven matches across two spells.

His first stint began 72 days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when he replaced Otto Addo, before he was reappointed on September 2 on a short-term deal.

According to Transfermarkt, Queiroz recorded just one win, two draws, and four defeats in those seven games, giving him a win percentage of 14.3%.

Ghana scored five goals and conceded 10 during his tenure, leaving the Black Stars with a goal difference of minus five.

The statistics highlight the team’s struggles for consistency, as they lost more than half of their matches under the Portuguese coach.

With four defeats compared to just one victory, Queiroz’s second spell ultimately ended without the results Ghana had hoped for.

GFA faces fresh search for head coach

With Queiroz now gone, attention shifts to the GFA and the process of identifying a replacement.

The association must now determine the technical direction of the national team as Ghana looks to rebuild confidence and improve performances heading into future competitions.

The swift end to his latest appointment leaves questions about the selection process and what criteria will guide the search for his successor.

Black Stars' competitive record under Kurt Okraku

In another data-related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana has won 39.3% of its competitive matches under Kurt Okraku, the lowest rate among seven GFA administrations studied.

The Black Stars have averaged 1.46 points per game during his tenure, compared to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s 1.87 points across 101 competitive matches.

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Source: YEN.com.gh