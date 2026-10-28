Hugo Lloris publicly backed Kylian Mbappé to win the Ballon d'Or after the Real Madrid forward finished second in the 2026 standings

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich claimed the award, with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal finishing third behind the Frenchman

Lloris told L'Équipe that the setback would only strengthen Mbappé's resolve to claim football's biggest individual prize

Former France captain Hugo Lloris has expressed confidence that Kylian Mbappé will one day claim the Ballon d'Or, urging his ex-international teammate to use his second-place finish at the 2026 ceremony as fuel rather than frustration.

Kylian Mbappé receives backing from former France captain Hugo Lloris in his bid to win the Ballon d'Or. Photo by Aurelien Meunier.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé backed to win the Ballon d'Or

Speaking to L'Équipe, the Los Angeles FC goalkeeper addressed Mbappé's latest near-miss directly.

"The stars were not yet aligned for him, but this will make him even stronger. He has everything it takes to win it one day," Lloris said, as quoted by Tribuna.

At 27, the French forward retains ample time to mount further challenges for the trophy.

His move to Real Madrid placed him in one of the most scrutinised environments in club football, where the expectation to perform and deliver at the highest level is constant.

Lloris's public backing adds a layer of personal encouragement to Mbappé's ongoing pursuit, with the veteran goalkeeper suggesting that the disappointment carries within it the seeds of future motivation.

Ballon d'Or: Kane edges Mbappé in 2026

Away from Lloris' support, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane claimed the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium Theatre, with Mbappé finishing in second place.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal rounded out the top three, underlining a highly competitive field at this year's edition of the award.

For Mbappé, the outcome extends a wait that has grown alongside his status as one of the world's foremost attacking talents.

The former Paris Saint-Germain talisman has collected major honours at both club and international level, most notably a World Cup winners' medal with France in 2018, yet football's most prestigious individual prize has so far eluded him.

Kane's success at the 2026 ceremony also highlights how the Ballon d'Or is shaped not only by raw talent but also by the broader narrative of a player's season, including trophies won, personal statistics, and the wider context in which those achievements occurred.

Polymarket predicts 2027 Ballon d'Or winner

In another Ballon d'Or-related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that prediction platform Polymarket has tipped Lamine Yamal to win the 2027 Ballon d’Or, placing the Barcelona star at the top of its early rankings.

Kylian Mbappé follows with 18%, while reigning champion Harry Kane is among several players sharing lower positions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh