WWE confirmed the death of Australian wrestler Bronson Reed on November 27, sending shockwaves through the wrestling world

Reed had been hospitalised following a dramatic encounter with Nigerian star Oba Femi at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

Fellow wrestlers and WWE itself paid tribute, while questions lingered over what led to Reed's passing

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The wrestling world is grieving, but one name at the centre of the conversation has stayed quiet.

Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi is yet to react to the death of Bronson Reed as the wrestling world mourns the Australian's passing. Photo by WWE.

Source: Getty Images

Oba Femi yet to react as wrestling fans mourn

Nigerian WWE star Oba Femi had not issued any public statement by November 29 on the death of Australian wrestler Bronson Reed, whose passing was confirmed by WWE on November 27. Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, was 38 years old.

WWE did not specify the exact cause of his death beyond stating he had died from medical complications, leaving the global wrestling community searching for answers.

The ill-fated moment between Oba Femi and Reed

Twenty days before his death, Reed and Femi shared the ring at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7.

During the event, Femi launched Reed off an elevated entrance stage and through tables in a sequence that left the audience stunned.

Watch the moment Oba Femi threw Reed off the stage at WWE Crown Jewel, as shared on X:

According to reports corroborated by the BBC, Reed had suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney as a result of the incident.

He remained in hospital in Saudi Arabia before travelling back to the United States on November 18 following surgery.

WWE has not confirmed whether those injuries played any role in the medical complications that ultimately led to his passing.

Online, fans revisited footage of the Crown Jewel confrontation as news of Reed's death spread, drawing fresh attention to Femi amid his continued silence.

Tributes pour in for Reed

Across the wrestling community, the outpouring of grief was immediate. Australian wrestler Rhea Ripley shared a photograph alongside Reed and wrote, "I love you bro. Shattered."

WWE honoured the former NXT North American Champion, and a 10-bell salute was held during a live event in Athens, Georgia, as a mark of respect.

Reed had been a fixture in WWE since joining in 2019, building a career defined by his powerful presence and crowd-pleasing performances.

In 2024, he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, one of the highlights of his time with the company.

He is survived by his wife, Paige, and their daughter. His passing has left a painful gap in professional wrestling, mourned by colleagues and fans alike who celebrated the larger-than-life figure he brought to every arena.

WWE to donate merchandise proceeds to Reed's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that WWE will donate all net proceeds from Bronson Reed merchandise sales to his family following the Australian wrestler’s death.

The company confirmed that revenue from products featuring the late star would go towards supporting his loved ones.

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Source: YEN.com.gh