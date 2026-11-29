Rey Mysterio, one of WWE's most beloved performers, disclosed plans to end his career after more than 30 years in professional wrestling

The 51-year-old luchador set a specific date for his final match, leaving fans counting down to a historic farewell

News of his retirement sent shockwaves through social media, with fans reflecting on a generation of wrestling icons now stepping away

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A wrestling era is drawing to a close. Rey Mysterio, the man who made the '619' famous and redefined what a world champion could look like, has announced he will retire from professional wrestling in 2027.

The 51-year-old luchador confirmed that his final match is pencilled in for June 12, 2027, a date that is already carrying enormous emotional weight for fans who have followed his career since the 1990s.

Mysterio has spent more than three decades in the sport, building a legacy that few performers in any era can match, per Men's Journal.

WWE legend Rey Mysterio announces his retirement after three decades of professional wrestling. Photo by WWE.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Rey Mysterio's historic career milestones

Mysterio's significance wasn't just his longevity, but how he competed.

At a time when size dominated professional wrestling, he became a multiple-time world champion by relying on speed, creativity, and extraordinary aerial ability.

His signature move, the '619', became one of the most recognisable moments in WWE programming.

His career produced landmark achievements, including entering the 2006 Royal Rumble at number two, surviving long enough to win it, and later claiming the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22.

Across his WWE tenure, he became a three-time world champion, inspiring a generation of smaller athletes who might otherwise have doubted their place in the sport.

Fans react to Mysterio's farewell announcement

The news landed heavily on social media, where supporters began processing what his retirement means for the landscape of professional wrestling.

His farewell follows that of John Cena, whose own retirement in 2025 already felt like the end of an era for many fans.

Watch the moment Rey Mysterio announced his retirement from professional wrestling, as shared on X:

The emotional responses came quickly, with @ThaLukaSpecial writing:

"So the man last standing of our childhood with Cena, Triple H, Batista, Eddie and all the greats."

@owndodgerhaters lamented:

"All the wrestlers I grew up watching are retiring 💔"

@BazBanter786 celebrated his contribution to the sport, calling him a legend, while

@Osi_Ose_ admitted the announcement served as a reminder of how quickly time passes.

For many, June 12, 2027 will represent more than just the final chapter of one man's career. It marks the closing of a golden period in professional wrestling that shaped an entire generation of fans.

John Cena’s decision not to have children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that WWE legend John Cena had explained why he chose not to become a father, despite his popularity among young fans since his wrestling debut in 2002.

The 16-time world champion has been married to Shay Shariatzadeh since 2020.

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Source: YEN.com.gh