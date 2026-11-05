The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed plans to organise a farewell ceremony for Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement

Ronaldo ended a 23-year international career with 146 goals in 234 appearances, making him Portugal's most capped player

The federation released a statement pledging to collaborate with fans and the country to celebrate the Al-Nassr captain's legacy

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has announced plans to stage a formal farewell ceremony for Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward's decision to retire from international football.

The federation confirmed it intends to work alongside supporters and the wider country to put together a tribute befitting a player of Ronaldo's stature, after the 41-year-old brought his 23-year senior career with the Selecão to a close.

Portugal FA plans a grand farewell for Cristiano Ronaldo after he announced his retirement from international football. Photo by Ciancaphoto Studio

Source: Getty Images

Portugal FA vows a fitting send-off for Ronaldo

In an official statement, the federation made its intentions clear, as cited by BBC Sport:

"It is our firm and immense desire to organise, plan, participate and actively collaborate in what will always be a fitting tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's immense career, in which fans and the country can applaud and celebrate, once again, the player who has given us so much."

Ronaldo's retirement takes effect after the November international break, drawing the curtain on a tenure that began with his senior debut in August 2003 and stretched across more than two decades of Portuguese football history.

Ronaldo's Portugal legacy defined by records and trophies

Over the course of 234 appearances for Portugal, Ronaldo scored 146 goals, a record that places him comfortably ahead of any other player in the country's history.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also captained the side to their first-ever European Championship title at Euro 2016, when Portugal defeated France 1-0 in the final in Paris, despite Ronaldo himself leaving the pitch injured in the first half.

He also contributed to two UEFA Nations League triumphs, in 2019 and 2025.

The FPF's announcement signals that the federation has no intention of letting the retirement of its most decorated international player pass quietly.

While the format and date of the farewell ceremony have yet to be confirmed, the governing body has made clear its commitment to delivering an occasion that reflects the scale of Ronaldo's contribution to Portuguese football.

FIFA honours Ronaldo after retirement

YEN.com.gh also reported that FIFA had honoured Cristiano Ronaldo on X following his announcement that he was retiring from international football.

The world governing body congratulated the Portuguese icon on his remarkable career, which has spanned more than two decades and produced numerous records.

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Source: YEN.com.gh