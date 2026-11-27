Match commissioner Ahmed Megahed documented chaotic scenes involving players, officials and supporters during the AFCON 2025 final

Senegalese supporters attacked security personnel and threw objects onto the pitch after a controversial late penalty decision

A laser was directed at Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from the Moroccan supporters' section during the decisive penalty moment

The match commissioner for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final has detailed a series of disturbing incidents that unfolded during Senegal's contested clash with Morocco, according to documents published as part of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.

AFCON 2025 final match commissioner Ahmed Megahed documented disturbing incidents in his report submitted to CAS. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

AFCON 2025: Inside the match commissioner's report

Ahmed Mohamed Megahed Osman, who served as commissioner for the final played in Rabat on January 18, submitted a report that formed part of the CAS ruling published on November 24.

The document outlines the sequence of events that brought the match to the brink of abandonment.

Tensions flared in the 90+6 minute when play was halted for a VAR review. During that stoppage, the report states that players and officials from both sides attempted to engage in physical confrontations.

The situation worsened minutes later when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to Morocco.

"When the referee gave his decision penalty for Morocco, Senegal players and officials started protesting, then the coach of Senegal asked his players to leave the pitch," Megahed wrote in his report, as cited by RMC Sport.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw's instruction led to multiple players exiting the field, triggering a prolonged interruption before the game could continue.

Crowd misconduct and the laser incident

Beyond the trouble on the pitch, the commissioner's report flagged serious misconduct in the stands.

In the 90+8 minute, Senegalese supporters attacked security personnel, made attempts to invade the playing surface and hurled objects onto the pitch following the penalty award.

Moroccan supporters were also cited for misconduct. At the 90+15 mark, a laser beam was aimed at Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from the section occupied by Moroccan fans.

Megahed noted the incident lasted only a few seconds. The timing coincided with Morocco's Brahim Diaz stepping up and missing his penalty, a moment that allowed the match to continue into extra time.

CAS overturns Morocco's forfeit win

Despite the scale of the disturbances, the arbitration panel ruled against the CAF Appeals Board's earlier decision to award Morocco a 3-0 victory by forfeit.

CAS determined that referee Ndala had the authority to decide whether play should resume once Senegal's players returned to the pitch.

With that authority upheld, the original outcome of the match was reinstated. Senegal won 1-0 after extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the decisive goal to hand the Lions of Teranga the continental title.

The referee's account of AFCON 2025 final emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that referee Jean-Jacques Ndala’s report on the chaotic 2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco had attracted fresh attention.

Ndala stated that players and officials from both teams stormed the VAR viewing area, preventing him from carrying out his duties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh