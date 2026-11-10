Kelvin Osei Assibey posted a cryptic five-word message after missing out on Ghana's squad for the AFCON 2027 qualifying games against Somalia

Interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren included domestic-based defenders from Asante Kotoko, FC Samartex and Medeama SC in his squad

Assibey has played all 10 of Hearts of Oak's league matches this season, with the club keeping seven clean sheets and conceding only three goals

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Hearts of Oak centre-back Kelvin Osei Assibey took to X with a pointed five-word post following his exclusion from Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Somalia.

Kelvin Osei Assibey sends a cryptic five-word message after being left out of Ghana's squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo credit: Luke Hales/Getty and @GlobeTvgh/X.

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Osei Assibey's cryptic five-word message

The former Techiman Eleven Wonders stalwart, who has been a standout in his position, was snubbed in the all-important fixtures slated for November 12 and 16.

He wrote simply on X: "God's time is the best."

While Assibey made no direct reference to the squad announcement, supporters were quick to link the message to his omission from the Black Stars setup.

Supporters rallied around the defender after his post, urging him to remain focused on his club form.

Below is Assibey's post on X:

@edd_wellington wrote:

"The call-up will come 🙏🏿. Keep grinding. God's Not Dead"

@EKMintah913 added:

"Your time will surely come. Stay positive. ❤️💙💛"

@karteytetteh summed up:

"YES !!! Keep calm…your time will surely come okay. NEVER GIVE UP 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Assibey's absence is notable given his consistent output in the Ghana Premier League this season.

According to Transfermarkt, the defender has started all 10 of Hearts of Oak's league fixtures, with the Phobians recording seven clean sheets and conceding only three goals across those matches.

Who made Björkegren's 26-man Ghana squad?

Interim head coach Kim Lars Björkegren announced a 26-man group on Monday, November 9, that included several domestic-based options in defence.

Asante Kotoko's Musa Hamzata earned a call-up, as did FC Samartex's Isaac Afful and Medeama SC pair Etse Dogli and Emmanuel Annor.

Established internationals also returned to the fold, among them captain Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu and Daniel Kofi Kyereh, the latter making his return after almost four years away from the national team.

Ghana face Somalia on Thursday, November 12, before hosting the same opponents again four days later.

Both fixtures will be played at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi, with kick-off set for 3:00 pm GMT.

The Black Stars arrive at the double-header in a difficult position, having lost their opening two Group C qualifiers against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia to leave them pointless at the bottom of the group.

Maximum points from both Somalia encounters are essential if Ghana are to revive their qualifying campaign.

For Assibey, sustaining his current level of performance at club level remains the clearest path to an eventual international call-up.

Sibo among 5 Black Stars exclusions

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that five experienced players were left out of Kim Lars Björkegren’s squad.

Al-Swehly midfielder Kwasi Sibo is arguably the biggest surprise among the omissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh