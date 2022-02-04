A young teacher has shared a special letter of love his special needs student wrote to appreciate her

The boy who is nonverbal in class revealed that he will talk as soon as he stops being shy in the class

Sharing his contact with the teacher, many Twitter users said she must have touched a special place in his heart

A lady with the Twitter handle @chanelchelle_ has in a post on Wednesday, February 2, shared the photo of the letter her student wrote her.

She described the boy as a "nonverbal special needs student". In the letter, the boy who has not spoken a word said he might one day talk and get out of his "shy zone".

The pretty teacher got a letter from one of her students. Photo source: @chanelchelle

Lots of love for you

He stated that before he does that, he wants to first get comfortable with his environment. The student expressed his love for the teacher and said:

"I wish I met you before and also here is my phone number in case I want to talk to you sometimes."

The boy revealed that he has so much love for the teacher. While sharing the letter online, the teacher hid his contact.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 18,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

You touched his heart

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

@xo_blueroses said:

"Awhh you pretending to be someone else round there ay?"

@evauseb said:

"This what ima send to shorties when they call me not nonchalant or emotionally unavailable."

@iamMedinaAce said:

"That boy said he don’t talk but he gon talk to you ! Better call him on his mama phone lol."

@do_better_baby said:

"You’ll definitely be someone he remembers forever."

@_MoChante said:

"Aww man this is the sweetest thing ever, you’re obviously doing an amazing job."

