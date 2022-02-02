A homeless Ghanaian man's sad story has surfaced on social media and has got many very emotional

Two kind gentlemen saw the 60-year-old man on the streets of Accra, approached him and found out he lost his family to a fire outbreak

Mr Brown also revealed that things got worse after his loss and he had to resort to sleeping on the streets and eating from dumpsters for survival

The old man is currently battling kidney problems and Ghanaians are being called upon to help

The emotional story of an elderly Ghanaian man who has had to make the streets his home after a heartbreaking incidence has surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @Suo_boooo sharing that he along with his friend met the 60-year-old man identified as Mr Brown on the streets of Accra and engaged him in a conversation.

Mr Brown at the corner of the street he sleeps Photo credit: @Suo_boooo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

From the conversation, @Suo_boooo gathered that the elderly Ghanaian moved to Accra from Cape Coast with his wife and three children and worked as a watchman to a boutique for a while.

As the years went by, Mr Brown experienced a very heart breaking moment when he lost his family in a fire outbreak.

He has since then been on his own with no form of support from anyone.

@Suo_boooo and his friend found out that the 60-year-old man has no roof over his head and has been eating from dumpsters.

To make matters worse, Mr Brown is currently battling with a kidney problem and needs funds to seek proper treatment.

Ghanaians are therefore being called upon to come to the aid of the elderly citizen.

Ghanaians who saw the post expressed how emotional it is.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@dankyic commented:

I know this man, I'm also at Mataheko, honestly I thought he was a mad man. I always greet him when going to buy waakye at police quarters

@quamina_s wrote:

I cried reading this

@Mdiceyaw replied:

I have known him for the past 20 years in the same state. He moves from one shop to the other to sleep at night.

From @Championstrike3:

May the almighty Allah protect him and you guys for pushing this agenda

@Suo_boooo commented:

Chali the situation pained me so I decided to do it my own small way. People are suffering bro

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 109-year-old woman by the name, Abena Fatwowaa in an interview on a YouTube Channel called Bones Man Tv, narrated her sad story of how she lost her only child and currently lives in poverty-stricken condition.

According to the old lady, her nephew and sister are the ones taking care of her since the loss of her child.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the sleeping place of this poor woman was shown to be in a poor state and seemed threatening to her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh