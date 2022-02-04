A lovely video has shown the moment an owl pulled a surprise on churchgoers in the Dominican Republic after perching on the church's roof

To the amazement of many, the owl grooved hard to the pleasant song choir members performed

While some sections of netizens attached fetish reasons to the owl appearing in church, others remarked the choir's rendition was lovely and absolved the bird of 'any evil doing'

An owl left congregants, choir members and netizens stunned after it was spotted in a church during a service.

While the gospel choir performed some sweet songs, the owl on the roof vibed and danced in rhythm as observed in a video shared by @nowthisnews on Instagram.

It seemed to love the music Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @nowthisnews

The happy bird danced despite being seen by choir members as well.

Members of the Dominican Republic church where the incident happened said the owl stayed there for an hour dancing to all the choir songs.

An unnamed churchgoer who witnessed the incident said:

"I was impressed.

"He was enjoying every piece of music.''

Watch the video here.

Social media reacts

@kitschykatz stated:

"It’s too cute - I can’t! God is so beautiful! And this creature brings me to tears!"

@dai_dreaming_ wrote:

"That’s someone’s recently passed loved one just paying them a visit!"

@myartisindie opined:

"Yeah, I would be doing the same thing, right after the beat box turned on… lol ."

@callmemisterj said:

"Of course the owl was. God, Dominicans and the Dominican Republic are all amazing."

@mrckly commented:

"I thought they said it’s a witch and they were tryna scare it away lol."

Goat dragged to the altar during church's harvest

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a congregant had dragged a goat to the altar during a church's harvest session.

In a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, an excited male congregant danced to make his own donation of a goat as he dragged the animal with him.

This is as the congregants gave bountifully to the Lord to the point that the church's altar took the appearance of a local market.

At the foot of the altar are fruits and food items that include bananas, yams, pineapples.

Source: YEN.com.gh