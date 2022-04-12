The wife of Kojo Jones, Raychel Osei and his mother, Reverend Mrs Gifty Lamptey have warmed hearts with a new video

The duo was seen remaking the viral wedding video which saw Raychel admiring her wedding gown on her wedding day

Many social media users recreated the video and tried to speak the way Raychel was speaking to who is believed to be her stylist

Reverend Mrs Gifty Lamptey and her daughter-in-law, Raychel, have been spotted in a video recreating a viral video that surfaced on the latter's wedding day.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Raychel Osei and her husband, Kojo Jones were at a thanksgiving dinner held in their honor following their wedding.

The dinner party was held at the plush residence of Kojo Jones' mother, Rev Mrs Lamptey who had invited many people to share in their joy.

After the wining and dining, the couple was called on to give a vote of thanks but before they could do so, Rev Lamptey was giving a speech.

Out of nowhere, the mother of the latest groom brought back Raychel's now-popular saying about her wedding gown on her wedding day.

Raychel was describing her wedding gown and how it was going to shine when the rays of the sun hit the gemstones.

Rev Mrs Lamptey, trying to replicate the fateful day, was heard repeating Raychel's words: "when the sun...the light...hit the...awww...it's going to be beautiful".

Raychel who was standing close to her mother-in-law could not help it and joined to create fun at the dinner party.

The two women were seen laughing out loud as others joined them on the comment which has now become a trend.

Many Ghanaians on social media replicated the video when it went viral and tried to show off their own locally-acquired foreign accents (LAFA).

