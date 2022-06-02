A lady has become the first Black woman to graduate with a doctorate in Architecture from the University of Hawaii (UH) at Mãnoa

Danielle McCleave has a bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Belmont University and now makes history at UH

The university revealed that, of the 116,242 architects in Hawaii, only two percent of that number are licensed Black architects

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After 115 years, Danielle McCleave has become the first Black woman to graduate with a doctoral degree in Architecture at the University of Hawaii (UH) at Mãnoa.

McCleave earned her bachelor of Fine Arts degree, with an emphasis in sculpture and painting from Belmont University before heading to UH to further her studies.

She has made history as the first Black woman to earn a Doctor of Architecture professional degree from UH Mãnoa in the school's 115-year existence.

Photos of Danielle McCleave. Source: sunshinedani

Source: Instagram

McCleave was hit with a variety of emotions when she first found out that she would be the first Black woman to obtain the degree.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''I was excited to be in this position of trailblazing, and I knew it would be encouraging for other Black women looking to get into design,'' said McCleave, the University of Hawaii News reported.

According to the university, of the 116,242 architects in the country, licensed Black architects account for only two percent of that number, with Black women architects making up only 0.4 percent of the two percent.

Representation matters to McCleave, and her achievement will pave the path for more women at the university.

Black Male Students Emerge as Valedictorian and Salutatorian at their School

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two final-year Black students have emerged as valedictorian and salutatorian at the Jean Ribault High School.

Jeffrey Francis and Darrell Worrell have made history decades after Black students graduated in both roles in the class of 1976 and again in 1985.

After graduating at the top of their class at a young age, the two are grateful for their achievements.

Teen Becomes Youngest Black Student Ever to Graduate Law School in US

Still on education, YEN.com.gh previously reported that at age 19, Haley Taylor Schlitz has become the youngest African-American ever to graduate from law school in the United States of America.

The native of Dallas, Texas, earned the limelight after being accepted into nine law schools when she was just 16 years old.

The teenager, who has been studying law for the past three years, will graduate from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on May 13, said Black Woman.

Source: YEN.com.gh