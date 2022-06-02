Final-year Black students have graduated as valedictorian and salutatorian at the Jean Ribault High School in the United States of America

Jeffrey Francis and Darrell Worrell have made history decades after other Black students graduated in both roles in 1976 and again in 1985

The two have spoken about their different motivations after making themselves and their families proud

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two final-year Black students have emerged as valedictorian and salutatorian at the Jean Ribault High School in the United States of America.

Jeffrey Francis and Darrell Worrell have made history decades after other Black students graduated in both roles in the class of 1976 and again in 1985.

After graduating at the top of their class at a young age, the two are grateful for their achievements.

Photo of Black students Jeffrey Francis and Darrell Worrell. Source: First Coast News

Source: UGC

What motivated them

Speaking on his milestone, Francis said he was inspired to achieve better after his sister graduated 8th in her class in elementary school.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''In elementary school, my sister graduated 8th in her class from here ... I kind of aspired to be number 1,'' says Francis, according to First Coast News.

Worrell, on the other hand, said he wanted to ''get rid of a generational curse''.

Teen Becomes Youngest Black Student Ever to Graduate Law School in US

Still on education, YEN.com.gh previously reported that at age 19, Haley Taylor Schlitz has become the youngest African-American ever to graduate from law school in the United States of America.

The native of Dallas, Texas, earned the limelight after being accepted into nine law schools when she was just 16 years old.

The teenager, who has been studying law for the past three years, will graduate from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on May 13, said Black Woman.

Man Graduates with PhD in Applied Maths from Stellenbosch University

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that after years of dedication, a man identified on social media as James Azam has now graduated with his doctoral degree in Applied Mathematics from Stellenbosch University.

His dissertation titled ''modelling outbreak response interventions for decision-making" is relevant to the current "climate", with COVID-19 being the most immediate consideration.

Azam wants to use the experiences he's gathered over the past few years to make meaningful contributions to the pandemic response decision-making and public health policy through infectious disease modelling and data analytics.

Source: YEN.com.gh