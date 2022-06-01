Joseph Duodu and Benjamin Sango, past students of Accra Academy have recently been hailed by their alma mater for their latest achievements

The former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants for their school recently graduated with degrees in Computer Science and Economics from Columbia University

Accra Academy took to their Instagram page to congratulate Joseph and Benjamin, and encouraged them to soar higher

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two former students of Accra Academy, Joseph Duodu and Benjamin Sango have recently been celebrated by their alma mater on social media after successfully graduating from Columbia University in the US.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @bleoofficial_ revealed that Joseph and Benjamin represented Accra Academy in the 2016 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) but were unfortunately sent home at the semi-finale stage.

Joseph and Benjamin at the NSMQ contest and in their graduation gowns Photo credit

Source: UGC

Joseph Duodu pursued a degree in Computer Science with Benjamin Sango reading Economic at the Columbia University.

The post was followed by the school congratulating the young men on their latest achievement and were encouraged to continue excelling wherever they find themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"The world awaits all that you have to offer, keep achieving, keep accomplishing and keep shining. As all Bleoobi were taught, "we do not learn for school, but for life". Hats off to you, Well done!"

Brighte Sage, a former 'Accra Aca' student shared a fond memory of the two at the comments section;

"Wow time flies. It’s been over 4 years already!!! Remember supporting these guys. Proud of their accomplishments. Ivy cup and gown they wear. Columbia University "

The post attracted close to 1,500 views from netizens. Watch the full video linked below;

Columbia University Student Recounts Losing Hope When He Got Aggregate 19 in BECE

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an overjoyed Ghanaian young man known as Richard Abbey recently tok to social media to open up about his feat in life.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @annerquaye, he recounted that after sitting for the Basic Examination Certificate Examination about 20 years ago, he got aggregate 19 and he thought life was over.

Over the years, he has worked hard and has successfully gained admission to study at Columbia University in the US.

"Dear Twitter fam, I’m not sure this was meant to happen. 20 years ago I got aggregate 19 in the BECE. I felt it was over before it started. And now look at me bagging an Ivy League degree. Never say never. Thanks #GodDey"

Source: YEN.com.gh