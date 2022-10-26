A man discovered a massive snake behind a toilet seat after he finished using it and got up to flush

He saw the reptile curled up and hiding behind the toilet seat after he put the seat down, which terrified him

Social media users expressed deep fear after details, including a photo accompanying the man's distressful experience, emerged online

A man got the fright of his life after he finished using the toilet and got up to flush it, only to discover a snake curled up behind the toilet seat.

He saw the serpent hiding behind the toilet seat after he put it down, which scared the living daylight out of him.

Per a Facebook post by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, an outfit with a team of professional snake catchers, action has been taken to relocate the reptile.

Photo of snake behind a toilet seat and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Details of the incident

''Man sits on the toilet while a snake is hiding behind the toilet seat! Hahaha wow! When he got up to flush, he put the toilet seat down and got the fright of his life! Matt is on his way to relocate the snake now. Live Action!

''Just shows snakes want nothing to do with us! Will even stay curled up whilst you are on the toilet next to them!'' the post read.

More than 3,000 people had reacted and over 1,000 people commented on the post at the time of this publication.

Read how netizens reacted with concern and fear below:

Danni Lee posted:

Great now I will have to turn the light on at night to check in the toilet AND behind the seat!

Whitney Lee commented:

Let's be real; I'm more amazed that the man put the lid down!

Karen Denham said:

Omg. How scary.

Lorna Mitchell posted;

Always knew there was a reason to leave the lid down if that's not it.

Melissa Flay reacted:

Worst nightmare.

Robyn Waterhouse observed:

Looks like it’s eaten something big.

AL Pitman posted:

See ladies. That’s why we leave the toilet seat up.We are just looking out for you.

Evelyn Daley commented:

At least the man was in the right place. But seriously, I'm more impressed by a man who put the seat/lid down.

Anna Maria said:

I love snakes, but even this would give me a fright haha.

Maria Alvea commented:

That would freak me out.

Marianne Whalan said:

I'm more impressed a man has put the toilet seat down.

Chantelle Chrystal reacted:

Imagine sitting in the dark on the toilet at work not knowing this is chilling behind you!

Carolyn Bruce posted:

The message here is: always put the lid down after use. That way there's nothing for them to hide behind!

Colleen Haase said:

Living in the bush in Australia, if you went to the toilet at night always made sure to look around the 44-gallon drum for any snakes not pythons like that one but ones that kill you.

Mystery Viral Photos Capture Grey Snake in Homeowner's Toilet

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that terrifying photos showing a grey rat snake in a toilet have gone viral and garnered thousands of reactions, with several social media users impressing concern.

The images were shared online by the Eufaula Alabama Police Department in the United States after personnel successfully removed the serpent from a homeowner's toilet.

Source: YEN.com.gh