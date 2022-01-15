Baby Maxin, daughter of Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mawu Mensah, has shared an infectious smile with internet users

The two-year-old princess was filmed spending time with a man who captured their fun moment

The little princess appreciated her look, confidently saying she's beautiful while beaming in her dress

Actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mawu Mensah's daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, adorably known as Baby Maxin, has expressed self-love and confidence in her looks.

The little princess, who is growing into a beautiful girl, has an infectious smile similar to her mother, and she isn't camera shy as well.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin is seen sitting by a man on a couch as he captured their moment of fun on camera.

The two-year-old initially attempted to hide her face from the camera but quickly owned her confidence.

Baby Maxin looked cute in her dress when the man carried her in his arms, giving people a closer look at the child. While facing the camera, Baby Maxin affirmed that she looked beautiful.

Nana Ama McBrown, an actress and television presenter, and her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah gave birth to Baby Maxin on February 23, 2020.

Many have reacted to the video. YEN.com.gh selected a few below:

Ohema1commented:

''Yes you look beautiful dear.''

Adjoa6198 said:

''Yess hunn you look soooo beautiful.''

Flashmeconsobaby added:

''Hahahha Ɔse oh I look beautiful.''

