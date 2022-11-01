US official in Ukraine to show support ahead of vote

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried is showing support on a visit to Ukraine. Photo: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / POOL/AFP/File

A senior official in President Joe Biden's administration was visiting Ukraine on Tuesday to vow continued support, a week before congressional elections in which some Republicans have vowed more scrutiny of billions of dollars in war aid.

Karen Donfried, the top State Department official for Europe, is visiting Ukraine through Wednesday and will hold talks with officials from President Volodymyr Zelensky's cabinet.

"The focus of her trip is to underscore unwavering and enduring US support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom and territorial integrity from Russia's brutal war," the State Department said in a statement.

She is also meeting personnel at the US embassy in Kyiv, which has remained operating despite stepped-up Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital including its power and water supplies.

The US Congress committed $40 billion for Ukraine in May with support across party lines as the country fights back against Russian invaders.

Kevin McCarthy, who stands to become House speaker if the Republicans win next week's election, recently warned there would be no "blank check" for Ukraine if his party is in control.

Ukraine enjoys backing from much of the Republican base although hard-right lawmakers close to former president Donald Trump have voiced criticism.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Kyiv on September 8, will also voice support for Ukraine in talks this week with counterparts of Group of Seven industrialized nations in Muenster, Germany.

Howard Solomon, a deputy to Donfried, said the G7 will discuss ways to support Ukraine with the onset of winter amid the Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"I think there's a lot of common positions and solidarity -- and I think among populations as well, even within Europe, within the United States -- in terms of the need to support Ukraine's heroic efforts to stand up to this invasion," he told reporters.

In Muenster, Blinken will also participate with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in a forum on the future of democracy.

