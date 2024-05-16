A video of Sarkodie's little son, affectionately called MJ, singing has popped up online

The young boy was among her colleagues as they practised singing a renowned Ghanaian classic

Fans took to social media to share their excitement seeing the young boy following in his father's steps

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's son has captivated netizens with a heartwarming video shared online.

In the video, the young boy, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr., who is known as MJ for short, was spotted taking a music lesson.

MJ's video captivated the hearts of numerous fans who shared their admiration for him.

MJ mesmerises fans with his vocals

Africa's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, wields significant influence on the continent, and many have begun talking about how his young son could step into his father's legacy.

The video of MJ broached several conversations and funny reactions from the Sark Nation fanbase.

While some fans heralded the young boy for his microphone-handling skills, others couldn't help but notice the performance of his colleagues.

Fans react to MJ's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to MJ's heartwarming video.

elton_kofi_perk said:

Make money make your son no be backing vocalist o

thebemaama wrote:

Priceless ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I wish we still hold the old days of innocence….

akwesi_bona10 commented:

Take him to the studio right now, let him write some lines for Dremo.

thatsikagirl noted:

Make money ooh so your child go hold mic

@BrightDelali4 remarked:

MJ get hits songs pass Wale this year ☺️

@fiifi_blaq added:

tf is this one singing . Nobody realized he was just saying a bunch of Chinese words

Sarkodie interview his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had shared a wholesome father-and-son moment that had melted the hearts of many fans.

In the interview, Sarkodie asked MJ who he was, and he mentioned his name. He later asked the young boy who his older sister was, and even though it took him a while to respond, he mentioned her alias, Titi.

