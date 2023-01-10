A bright green comet, named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will soon be visible from Earth for the first time in 50,000 years

The comet is expected to come closest to the sun on January 12th, and it will be visible in the morning sky in the Northern Hemisphere

NASA has reported that the comet has been gradually becoming brighter as it gets closer to the sun. With the help of binoculars, it should be visible

The comet will fly past Earth later this week. Photo: Alan Dyer/NASA.

Source: UGC

Comet comes close to the earth

Meanwhile, in Australia, it will be visible from February, reaching its closest distance to Earth on February 2, which is 42 million kilometres away, NASA said

During this time it can be visible near the star Polaris. Observers will be able to spot it earlier in the evening as it comes closer to Earth.

NASA said that it should be visible in the morning sky for those in the Northern Hemisphere throughout January and early February for those in the Southern Hemisphere.

The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was first observed on March 2, 2022, by astronomers at the Palomar Observatory in California, using the Zwicky Transient Facility's camera.

Reason for extended journey

It has a long orbit around the sun that takes it through the outer regions of the solar system.

This is the reason for its extended journey and the long period before returning to Earth, according to The Planetary Society.

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be visible to the naked eye under dark sky conditions in the later parts of January, depending on how bright it becomes in the coming weeks.

It is identifiable by its distinctive dust and energized particles tails, as well as its bright green coma, which is an envelope of gas that forms around the comet as it moves closer to the sun.

The coma causes the ice on the comet to turn directly into gas, resulting in a fuzzy appearance when viewed through telescopes.

