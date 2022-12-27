It is a few days to the Afro Nation Ghana festival which is making a big return after going on a two-year break because of COVID-19

The 2022 edition which is scheduled for December 29 and 30 promises to be a big event with many top artistes billed to perform

Details of the various packages available for concert-goers and the cost to be paid for these packages have been released

The Afro Nation Ghana festival, touted as the biggest and best Afrobeats celebration in the world, is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Following a successful festival in 2019 which was held as part of the Year of Return celebrations, the festival was put off in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

Upon its return, the 2022 Afro Nation is promising to be a mega show with a star-studded list of artistes.

This edition which takes place between December 29 and 30, 2022, at Marine Drive, Black Star Square in Accra, offers different packages for concert-goers and revellers.

In this article, YEN.com.gh, an official partner of Afro Nation Ghana 2022 gives an insight into the various programmes and packages available for those interested and how to book their tickets.

Afro Nation Ghana 2022 programmes

The Afro Nation Festival is divided into four main parts which will be held over a three-day period. They include the Main Festival, Piano People Welcome Party, Piano People Day Party, and NYE Party.

The main festival, to be held on December 29 and 30, will open in the late afternoon and end in the early hours of the next morning each day. The Piano People Welcome Party is the official welcome party and it will take place on December 28 with special Amapiano guests. Before the main festival starts each day, there will be parties by Amapiono guests. Everything will be climaxed by the NYE Party to usher in the new year.

Afro Nation Ghana 2022 packages and prices

Concert-goers have many ticket options to select from depending on the depth of their pockets and their willingness to spend.

Sky Terrace at Afro Nation 2022

At the top of the packages is the Sky Terrace, a raised platform overlooking the festival and main stage with private tables and bottle service. This is grouped into four sub-categories namely Presidential, Platinum, Golden, and Silver. The packages cost $10,000 (GHC85,000), $7,500 (GHC65,000), $3,600 (almost GHC31,000), and $1,500 (almost GHC13,000) respectively.

Each package comes with a table for a number of people, expensive drinks, and other services. These packages give access to all the venues and activities of the festival.

Afro Nation 2022 Golden Ticket

This gives access to all the activities (four days) with many other services and it will cost GHC3,000 per person.

Afro Nation 2022 VIP Ticket

Costing GHC1,711 per person, the VIP grants access to the main festival and welcome party, which is three days of activities.

Afro Nation 2022 Regular Ticket

The regular ticket is for general admission and gives access to the main festival area for one day. It is being sold for GHC200.

How to buy Afro Nation 2022 tickets

Interested people can buy tickets in person at Tema Community 11 Shell, Airport Shell, Osu Shell, MaxMart Supermarket, and Koala Supermarket.

Also, ravers can grab their tickets from Batsonaa Total, Zen Garden, New World Grooming and any Telefonika Shop which is closest to you.

For those who cannot buy in person, tickets could be booked from the website AfroNationGhana.com.

Afro Nation 2022 artiste line-up

The headliners are American rapper Meek Mill, Nigerian singing duo P-Square, and British-Nigerian rapper Skepta. Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and other Ghanaian stars are also billed to perform.

