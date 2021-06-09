Kind man puts smiles on street kids' faces, gives food and enrols them in school

- A Nigerian man, Israel Goodness Balogun, has demonstrated the real meaning of humanity as he helped kids without hope

- So far, he has changed the lives of 16 street kids, fed, clothed, and enrolled them in a school so they have brighter futures

- The man who is not resting on his oars anytime soon said he is still very much interested in reaching out to many less privileged children

A Nigerian man, Israel Goodnews Balogun, has used his non-governmental organisation to reach out to street kids without hope.

In a message sent to YEN.com.gh, he revealed that a total number of 16 children have been saved so far and sheltered.

The Nigerian man said he wants to do more for children.

House, good food, and education for the kids

That is not all, the kids have better clothes, good food, and education to give them a life where they can compete better with their peers.

Israel said his organisation’s aim is to make great leaders out of the kids in such a way that they can change their world.

Photos shared with YEN.com.gh showed children who are clothed in school uniforms, wearing lively faces. Other snaps have the man bonding with the kids as he posed for pictures with them.

Another Nigerian man helped kids

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian journalist and former presidential spokesman, Olusegun Adeniyi, warmed hearts on social media after building a school for the less privileged kids in his neighbourhood.

According to Tope Fasua who made the disclosure on Facebook, Adeniyi noticed that the children were not attending schools so he decided to build one beside his house.

In his words:

"He noticed that there were so many children around living in the shanties around, who do not attend schools, so he put up a small shack on one of the lands nearby."

Nigerians on Facebook couldn't hide their joy as they flooded the comment section to commend Adeniyi for his selfless service to humanity.

