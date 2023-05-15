Guinness World Records has penned down words of encouragement to Nigeria's viral chef, Hilda Baci

The young lady from Akwa Ibom state is on a mission to win a Guinness world record for the longest cooking hours

Friends, well-wishers, and even celebrities have all stormed the venue of the cooking marathon to drum support for her

As Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, gradually approaches the final hours of her cook-a-thon, Guinness World Records has dropped words of encouragement for her.

During her live session on Instagram, the handlers of the Guinness World Record page on Instagram dropped a comment to wish her Goodluck on her mission.

Guiness World Records acknowledges Hilda Baci Photo credit: @Hilda Baci

"Good luck Hilda", the comment.

A screenshot of the encouraging comment during Hilda Baci's live session was captured and reposted by @famousblogng on Instagram.

Excited netizens have stormed the comments section to root for the Akwa Ibom lady to achieve her utmost desire of being a world record holder.

Social media reactions

Abjluxuryhub said:

"I don't know why, but seeing Hilda's post makes me feel emotional. Congratulations in advance, girl! I'm surprised that Nigerians are so supportive. I swear, our lousy leaders are the real issue."

Vanessaoflagos wrote:

"Naija to the world. Go Hilda."

Ujuwhite_ stated:

"Naija keeps breaking records. Hilda you got this girl."

Declutter_sistah_ph said:

"Songs will be written about her, movies too. Hilda the Great. I’m just waiting for when she hits the time let me pop orange juice in her honour."

Vendorsinlagosng wrote:

"When you see a child surrounded by grace, nobody will tell you because all they’ll do is SHINE."

Hrh_kingdiamond added:

"This babe just made a global name and recognition with this cookathon."

Hott_galz added:

"Let me Google the former record holder so I'll know how many hours remains.

Hilda Baci's mum encourages daughter to break cooking record

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hilda Baci's mother has joined a host of others to drum support for her daughter as she gets set to break a world record.

Hilda Baci, a determined foodpreneur and chef wants to break the cooking record set by Chef Lata London in India. Currently, she has been cooking for over 60 hours and Nigerians have been visiting the location in Amore Gardens, Lekki, to support her.

Her mother was also spotted at the scene rolling out words of encouragement to her baby girl and advising her to break the record. The video was shared by @olorisupergal.

