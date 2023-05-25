The prized racehorse, nicknamed Fu Peg, shattered records after it was purchased for a whopping KSh 9 billion

Fu Peg was loved around the world by fans and even had a gold statue erected in Japan in honouring it

The horse's sleek, dark bay coat, powerful stature and graceful stride earned the valuable horse countless admirers .

. Fusao Sekiguchi, who bought the horse for KSh 478m, raked huge profits from selling the lightning-fast horse

Thoroughbred racehorse Fusaichi Pegasus has passed away at the age of 26.

Thoroughbred racing horse Fusaichi Pegasus, the most expensive horse ever sold, died at the age of 26. The Kentucky Derby winner was sold for KSh 9 billion.

Kentucky Derby winner

The magnificent prized horse is known for being the most expensive horse ever sold.

Fusaichi Pegasus made history in 2000 when he was purchased for a staggering KSH 9 billion, making him the most expensive horse ever sold.

According to The Sun, news of Fu Peg's death left the equestrian world in mourning as fans and enthusiasts remember the legacy of this extraordinary horse.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus who was euthanised at Ashford Stud yesterday due to the infirmities of old age," said Ashford Stud's general manager Dermot Ryan.

He added:

"I would like to thank Richard Barry and all of his team, past and present, for providing the highest level of care for him throughout his time at Ashford."

Fu Peg's remarkable racing career included a victory in the prestigious Kentucky Derby, where he showcased his unparalleled speed and endurance.

However, it was not only his success on the racetrack that captivated the world. Fu Peg possessed an undeniable charisma that made him an icon in the industry.

For his unrivalled contributions to the world of horse racing, a golden statue was erected in his honour.

Multi-million dollar horse

In 2000, Fu Peg captured the world's attention by triumphing in the Kentucky Derby, despite starting from the lower-graded races in the US.

Impressively, Fu Peg went on to win six out of nine races in total.

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, popular Kenyan website TUKO.co.ke reported that the most expensive horses in the world can cost millions of dollars at an auction or private sale.

Factors, including age, breed, reputation and performance, are highly considered and contribute to a horse's value.

The extravagant value is pegged on the horse's potential to fetch hundreds of millions of dollars as prize money in competitions.

CEO World Magazine listed Fusaichi Pegasus, Justify, Shareef Dancer, Annihilator and The Green Monkey as the most prized racehorses with a combined value of over KSh 28 billion.

