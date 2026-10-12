Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand announced that permanent residents are now eligible to enrol in the Canadian Armed Forces

The updated policy extends beyond the previous pathway, which was limited to trained applicants from foreign militaries

Permanent residents who join the CAF will have their military service recognised as a route to Canadian citizenship

Canada has opened enrolment in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to permanent residents, with Minister of National Defence Anita Anand making the announcement on behalf of the federal government.

The policy change broadens access to the military in a significant way.

Permanent residents are now eligible to enrol in the Canadian Armed Forces. Credit: Marek Antoni Iwanczuk

Source: Getty Images

Previously, permanent residents could only join the CAF through a narrower pathway reserved for applicants who had already received training in a foreign military, such as pilots, logistics officers, and infantry officers.

Under the updated rules, any permanent resident who meets the same enrolment standards as a Canadian citizen may now apply as a new recruit or officer cadet.

Authority to process applications from permanent residents has been delegated by the Chief of the Defence Staff to the Commander Military Personnel Command and the Commander Canadian Forces Recruiting Group.

Applicants must meet the same requirements demanded of Canadian citizens seeking to join the armed forces.

The government stated that permanent residents represent a skilled and diverse workforce, and that incorporating them into the CAF would strengthen the military's recruitment base at a time when armed forces around the world are working to grow their numbers.

Citizenship Fast-Track for Serving Members

One of the more consequential aspects of the announcement concerns citizenship.

The federal government confirmed that service in the CAF will be formally recognised as a pathway to Canadian citizenship for permanent residents who enlist.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will process citizenship applications from serving CAF members on a priority basis, offering a faster route to naturalisation than the standard process.

The announcement also addressed ongoing internal reforms within the Department of National Defence. Officials indicated that building a safer and more inclusive institution remains central to both attracting new recruits and retaining existing members.

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Source: YEN.com.gh