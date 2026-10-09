Dubai Launches Website To Help People Search and Apply for Jobs

The Government of Dubai launched Dubai Careers, a centralised online platform listing public sector job vacancies across the emirate

The platform connects job seekers directly with Dubai government entities, removing the need to search individual agency websites

Ghanaians and other Africans interested in Gulf opportunities can use the portal to check roles matching their qualifications

The Government of Dubai has launched an online platform called Dubai Careers, giving job seekers a direct route to discover and apply for government positions across the emirate, including applicants based outside the UAE.

The platform is described on the official Dubai government website as an "innovative online platform" designed to showcase public sector vacancies and connect candidates with the relevant government bodies.

Dubai Careers lists 2026 government jobs open to foreign applicants. Image credit: Petri Oeschger, OMER MESSINGER/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Applicants can submit their applications directly through the site, rather than navigating individual agency portals.

What Dubai Careers offers job seekers

The portal covers roles across various sectors within Dubai's public sector, providing a single, consolidated view of available opportunities. Its design is intended to make the job search process more accessible, whether a candidate is already living in the emirate or considering a move from abroad.

For Ghanaians and other Africans exploring employment options in the Gulf region, the platform offers a practical starting point. Prospective applicants can browse current listings to assess whether their skills and qualifications align with any of the government roles on offer in 2026.

How to access the Dubai Careers portal

Job seekers can access Dubai Careers through the official Dubai government portal. The platform is open to both residents and international applicants, making it one of the more accessible entry points into public sector employment in the emirate.

The launch reflects a broader push by Dubai authorities to modernise recruitment within the government sector and attract talent from a wider pool of candidates, including those from outside the region.

Dubai lists 4 requirements foreigners need for Green Residency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Dubai government had announced four requirements that foreigners must meet to qualify for its Green Residency permit.

The five-year scheme allows skilled workers to live in the United Arab Emirates without relying on an employer or guarantor for sponsorship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh