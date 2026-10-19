Singapore Names Foreign Permanent Residents Required To Serve in the Military

Singapore's Ministry of Defence has drawn a clear distinction between two groups of foreign permanent residents regarding National Service obligations

Male SPRs who obtained residency through the Foreign Student Scheme are required to register and serve NS under the Enlistment Act 1970

SPRs who arrived under the Professionals/Technical Personnel and Skilled Workers Scheme face a different set of rules

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has clarified the National Service obligations that apply to different categories of Singapore Permanent Residents (SPRs), outlining which groups are liable under the Enlistment Act 1970 and which are not.

The Enlistment Act 1970 establishes that both Singapore Citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents are subject to National Service (NS).

Singapore’s MINDEF clarifies NS rules: male Foreign Student Scheme SPRs must serve Image credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA, Tim Bieber/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, MINDEF's clarification makes clear that the specific obligations attached to permanent residency depend entirely on the scheme through which that status was granted.

Foreign student scheme SPRs must serve NS

Male SPRs who received their permanent residency through the Foreign Student Scheme (FSS) are required to register for and complete National Service. According to MINDEF, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) communicates this requirement directly to applicants, including the NS liability in both the invitation letter and the official Permanent Residency approval letter issued under the scheme. Recipients are therefore informed of their obligations at the point of approval.

The Foreign Student Scheme is designed to grant permanent residency to international students who have studied in Singapore, with the intent of encouraging them to remain in the country following the completion of their education.

By attaching NS liability to this pathway, Singapore's position is that individuals who arrived and grew up within the country's education system are expected to contribute to national defence on the same basis as citizens.

Professionals and skilled workers are exempted

SPRs who obtained their status through the Professionals/Technical Personnel and Skilled Workers (PTS) Scheme are administratively exempted from NS. This group comprises those who came to Singapore as skilled professionals or workers rather than as students, and their residency pathway carries no mandatory NS obligation.

MINDEF's statement reinforces Singapore's broader view that permanent residency is not a purely administrative classification but one that carries civic responsibilities, particularly for those integrated into Singapore society through the student route from an early stage.

The clarification serves as a formal reminder to both current and prospective SPRs that the rights and responsibilities attached to permanent residency vary according to the circumstances under which that status was granted.

Singapore lists countries eligible for special work permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Singapore had named nine countries whose nationals are eligible for Work Permits in specific roles in the manufacturing and services sectors.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the list applies in 2026 and sets out both the eligible source countries and the specific employer requirements.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh