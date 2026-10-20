Malaysia Bars Citizens of Only 2 Countries From Applying for Visas Online

Malaysia's Immigration Department confirmed that citizens of Israel and North Korea cannot register or log in to its official MYVISA portal

The restriction, published in the MYVISA FAQ section, effectively cuts off both nationalities from the eVisa application route available to nearly every other country

The FAQ page, last updated on October 6, 2026, gave no reason for the block and did not outline any alternative application process

Malaysia has formally identified Israel and North Korea as the only two countries whose citizens are barred from accessing its official online visa application system, the MYVISA portal.

The restriction appears in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the MYVISA platform and was last updated on October 6, 2026.

Malaysia bars Israeli and North Korean citizens from MYVISA, blocking the online eVisa route; no alternative application process is stated Image credit: Anastasiia Havrysh, oleksagrzegorz/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

The notice states: "Applicant will not be able to register or log in if they are applying from these countries: Israel and North Korea."

What MYVISA block means for both countries

MYVISA is the Immigration Department of Malaysia's digital platform through which foreign nationals can apply for an electronic visa, covering categories such as social visits, medical travel and business entry, without the need to attend an embassy or consulate in person.

By preventing citizens of Israel and North Korea from registering or logging in, Malaysia has effectively removed access to the self-service application route that is available to nationals of virtually every other country in the world.

No explanation for the restriction was included in the FAQ document, and the page does not outline whether an alternative application pathway exists for citizens of either country, or how the block might be challenged.

Malaysia's foreign policy towards Israel and North Korea

The exclusion of Israeli passport holders is consistent with Malaysia's long-standing position of refusing entry to citizens of Israel. This policy has been in place for decades and is among the most explicit in Southeast Asia.

North Korea's inclusion on the restricted list reflects Malaysia's own complex foreign policy history with Pyongyang.

The two countries formally severed diplomatic ties in 2021 following a dispute over the extradition of a North Korean national, effectively ending what had been one of the few bilateral relationships North Korea maintained in the region.

The MYVISA FAQ page does not address whether citizens of either country have any recourse through consular channels or embassy-based applications.

Malaysia names 4 categories of foreigners eligible for entry permits

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Malaysia had announced categories of foreign nationals who can apply for an Entry Permit.

The Immigration Department stated that the Entry Permit is the highest privilege the Malaysian government can extend to a non-citizen.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh