Immigration , Refugees and Citizenship Canada introduced a temporary public policy allowing eligible foreign nationals to pursue short-term studies without a study permit

The policy covers courses or programmes lasting six months or less and is grounded in section 25.2 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Foreign workers in sectors such as healthcare stand to benefit, with the policy set to run until December 31, 2027

Canada has introduced a temporary public policy permitting eligible foreign nationals holding valid work permits to enrol in short-term academic programmes without securing a separate study permit.

The policy was announced through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and is grounded in section 25.2 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Canada lets eligible foreign workers study courses of six months or less without a study permit, with valid permits. Image credit: Popartic, DAVE CHAN/Getty Images

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It applies to courses or programmes of six months or less.

Who qualifies under Canada's new policy

The eligibility threshold is straightforward: a foreign national must hold a valid work permit at the time of study. Workers who meet this condition are exempt from the requirement that a course or programme be completed within the authorised period of stay granted at entry into Canada.

The exemption remains active until either the worker's permit expires or the policy itself lapses or is withdrawn, whichever occurs first. All other admissibility and eligibility requirements under Canadian immigration law continue to apply in full.

Canada framed the initiative as a way to give temporary foreign workers greater flexibility to obtain new credentials, pursue professional licensing, or transition into higher-skilled roles.

The government also cited the need to address labour market shortages in critical sectors, particularly healthcare, as a key driver of the policy.

Strengthening pathways to permanent residence for workers whose contributions support the broader economy was additionally noted as an intended outcome.

Policy timeline and conditions

The public policy took effect 30 days after the date of signature and is scheduled to expire on 31 December 2027. Canadian authorities reserved the right to revoke it at any time without prior notice.

The move reflects a broader effort by Canada to retain skilled temporary foreign workers by removing administrative barriers that might otherwise prevent them from advancing their qualifications while employed.

Rather than requiring workers to apply for a study permit to attend brief academic programmes, the policy allows direct enrolment, provided the work permit remains valid at the time.

Canada lists 10 general holidays with paid leave

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had published 10 general holidays on which qualifying workers across the country are entitled to receive paid time off work.

The government named these statutory holidays as part of its labour regulations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh