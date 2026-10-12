The United States formalised a sweeping visa policy under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on 1 January 2026

A total of 39 countries are affected, with 19 facing a complete visa ban and 19 others subject to partial restrictions on specific categories

Nigeria's inclusion in the partial restriction list raises concerns given the high volume of its citizens who apply for US tourist, student, and immigrant visas each year

The United States government has overhauled its global visa policy, suspending visa issuance for nationals of 19 countries while placing partial restrictions on an additional 19, bringing the total to 39 affected nations.

Formalised under Presidential Proclamation 10998, the new policy took effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on 1 January 2026. The US Department of State cited national security concerns as the driving force behind the sweeping measure.

US announces a visa ban on 19 countries, including some African nations. Photo credit: @cnn.

Source: TikTok

Countries under full visa suspension

Nationals from 19 countries now face a total ban on visa issuance. The affected nations are Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tokelau, Venezuela, Yemen, Belarus, Myanmar (Burma), the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents are also included in this category.

Countries facing partial US visa restrictions

A separate group of 19 countries faces targeted suspensions covering specific visa categories, including B-1/B-2 tourist and business visas, F, M, and J visas for students and exchange visitors, as well as immigrant visas.

This category includes Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Laos, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sierra Leone, Turkmenistan, and Vanuatu.

Nigeria's presence on the partial restriction list carries particular weight. The country consistently ranks among the top sources of US visa applicants, with tens of thousands of Nigerians applying annually across tourist, student, and immigrant categories. The restrictions are expected to significantly affect the flow of Nigerian applicants seeking entry into the United States.

A young graduate trends after he was refused a visa to travel abroad. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: UGC

Who remains eligible after US visa ban

Despite the broad scope of the proclamation, certain individuals retain the ability to obtain visas or gain entry into the US. Holders of diplomatic visas, lawful permanent residents, and Special Immigrant Visa holders are among those exempted. Dual nationals who travel on a passport issued by a country not listed under the restrictions may also remain eligible. Participants in specific sporting events are likewise covered under a limited exemption.

The proclamation represents one of the most expansive visa restriction measures in recent US immigration history, touching multiple regions across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and beyond.

US updates visa bond list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the US Department of State’s updated visa bond list, which covers 50 countries, including 30 African nations and Nigeria. The requirements vary by country and can reach $20,000 per applicant.

Some countries have faced the bond requirement since August 2025, while Nigeria’s took effect in January 2026.

The staggered dates show how the policy has expanded in phases across regions.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh