ICE arrested Ariel Velasquez - Morales in East Boston shortly after the Massachusetts Lottery shared photos of his $1 million scratch-off win online

ICE confirmed he entered the US illegally in 2013 and was ordered removed by an immigration judge the following year

Whether the lottery's public announcement drew ICE's attention to Velasquez-Morales ahead of his arrest has not been confirmed by the agency

A Salvadoran national who was publicly celebrated as a $1 million lottery winner has been arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in East Boston, just days after the Massachusetts Lottery shared photographs of him holding an oversized winner's cheque on social media.

ICE confirmed the arrest, identifying the man as Ariel Velasquez-Morales, and said he had been living in the United States without authorisation for more than a decade.

ICE arrested $1 million lottery winner Ariel Velasquez-Morales in East Boston days after his photo went public. Image credit: Douglas Rissing/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Looks like his luck ran out," ICE Assistant Director of Public Affairs Micah Bock said in the agency's statement.

How Velasquez-Morales came to ICE's attention

According to ICE, Velasquez-Morales first entered the country illegally in 2013, crossing through the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. Border Patrol agents processed him at the time and issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge, releasing him with a list of free legal service providers. A Department of Justice immigration judge ordered his removal in 2014, but he remained in the country for more than ten years after that ruling.

Whether the lottery's public announcement prompted ICE to act remains unclear. The agency declined to respond to questions from CNN about what triggered the arrest or where Velasquez-Morales is currently being held. CNN also reported it could not confirm whether he has legal representation.

$1 million win, uncertain future

The Massachusetts Lottery had posted a photograph of Velasquez-Morales holding his prize cheque over the weekend, drawing an outpouring of congratulations from social media users, with one commenter expressing hope the windfall would help him "make any dreams come true."

His arrest in the days that followed has drawn considerable public attention, given the timing between his very public recognition as a winner and the subsequent immigration enforcement action. ICE has offered no direct confirmation of a link between the two events.

Velasquez-Morales is currently in custody while deportation proceedings move forward, with ICE stating he faces removal to El Salvador.

US ends expedited visa appointments, lists affected countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had announced it would end its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme.

The scheme, which is expected to end on December 31, 2026, gave eligible visa applicants the option to pay for a priority interview slot ahead of those in the standard queue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh