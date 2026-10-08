The UK has issued a fresh update for foreigners who were previously deported from the country

The latest guidance outlines an important process for those hoping to return to Britain

Several conditions apply, with the rules depending on the circumstances surrounding the original deportation

The UK Home Office has released updated guidance explaining how foreign nationals who have been deported from Britain can formally request to have their deportation orders lifted.

Published by UK Visas and Immigration, the document lays out the conditions and procedures available to former residents hoping to return to the country.

UK Home Office explains how deported foreigners can apply to return to Britain. Photo credit: NurPhoto & Stadtratte/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

How deported individuals can submit a request

One of the clearest rules in the guidance is that anyone subject to an active deportation order cannot apply for revocation while still inside the United Kingdom.

All applications must be made from abroad, after removal has already taken place.

There is no dedicated form for the process. Applicants must either write directly to the Home Office or include their request as part of an entry clearance application submitted from overseas.

Each submission must contain personal details including full name, date of birth, nationality, current address, Home Office reference number, the original deportation date, and a thorough explanation of why the order should be overturned.

Criminal vs non-criminal UK deportation cases

The guidance draws a clear line between individuals deported following criminal convictions and those removed for administrative immigration breaches.

For criminal cases, decision-makers weigh the seriousness of the offence against human rights protections under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Where a person received a sentence of less than four years, an Article 8 claim may succeed if recognised exceptions apply or if compelling circumstances exist.

The bar rises considerably for those sentenced to four years or more, requiring exceptional circumstances that go beyond standard exceptions.

For non-criminal deportations, such as those involving overstayers removed before October 2000, a demonstrable change in circumstances since the deportation may be enough to justify lifting the order.

In some situations, the simple passage of time can itself constitute a meaningful shift in circumstances.

What happens after revocation

The Home Office was explicit that having a deportation order revoked does not automatically allow a person to return to Britain.

Anyone whose order is formally set aside must still meet all standard UK immigration and entry clearance requirements before travelling.

The guidance also addresses family members tied to connected deportation orders, who may apply jointly or separately.

Orders issued against children automatically expire once they turn 18. Dependent family orders linked to a main deportee are generally discharged if the primary order is overturned on conducive grounds, provided those family orders were not issued on independent grounds.

Officials emphasised that each case is reviewed individually, with the full burden of proof resting on the applicant to demonstrate why the deportation order should no longer stand.

UK lists four English study visa conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had introduced clear conditions for foreigners planning to study English in the country.

The latest visa guidance outlined key requirements applicants had to satisfy before travelling.

Some important restrictions also applied to those granted the English language study visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh