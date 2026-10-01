The UK Home Office released updated caseworker guidelines outlining who is protected from standard deportation proceedings

Three specific groups received statutory protection under the Immigration Act 1971 and the UK Borders Act 2007

The guidelines also set out the criminal thresholds that trigger deportation for foreign nationals not covered by the exemptions

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The UK Home Office has published revised guidelines identifying three categories of people who cannot be routinely deported from the United Kingdom.

The updated document, version 8.0, was issued by UK Visas and Immigration and sets out the legal basis for removals under the Immigration Act 1971 and the UK Borders Act 2007.

UK government releases categories of people exempted from deportation. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who is protected from UK deportation?

British citizens form the first protected category. Since the country's deportation framework applies solely to foreign nationals, holders of a British passport fall entirely outside its scope.

Irish citizens make up the second group. Under a Written Ministerial Statement dated February 19, 2007, the British government does not routinely pursue deportation against Irish nationals.

Their removal is considered only where a court explicitly recommends it at sentencing, or where the Secretary of State judges that exceptional public interest warrants it.

In practice, such cases are confined to the most serious offences, including terrorism, murder, and severe violent or sexual crimes, typically attracting custodial sentences of ten years or more.

The third protected category covers certain Commonwealth and Irish nationals who had lawful residence in the United Kingdom before January 1, 1973.

Section 7 of the Immigration Act 1971 grants these individuals specific statutory protection from deportation orders.

UK deportation thresholds for other foreign nationals

For everyone outside these three categories, the criteria for removal are firmly applied.

Immigration authorities will pursue deportation on criminal grounds if a person receives a custodial or suspended sentence of 12 months or more arising from a single conviction, commits an offence that causes serious harm, or is deemed a persistent offender.

Deportation proceedings can also be initiated in cases involving national security concerns, firearm offences, serious drug distribution, or sham marriages.

Additionally, if compelling evidence suggests that a person's continued presence in the UK poses a substantial risk of harm to the public, authorities may seek removal regardless of the length of any sentence handed down.

The updated guidelines form part of the Home Office's broader effort to clarify the statutory powers available to caseworkers handling immigration enforcement decisions.

UK updates visitor visa rules for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had amended its Immigration Rules in September 2026 to broaden what visitors were permitted to do under the standard Visitor route.

Under the updated rules, visitors entering the UK were allowed to participate in workshops, debates and Skills Competitions.

Erasmus+ participants also received a dedicated sub-section granting them access to traineeships, job shadowing and coaching assignments at UK organisations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh