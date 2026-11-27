Canada's immigration authority announced a significant update to its Express Entry criteria for researchers with Canadian work experience

The change affects university professors and lecturers under NOC 41200 who received stipends, grants or bursaries from Canadian entities

IRCC also confirmed that one occupational category will lose its eligibility under the researchers stream

Canada's immigration authority has expanded what qualifies as paid work experience for researchers applying through the Express Entry system, in a move that could open permanent residency pathways to a broader pool of academics.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on 18 November 2026 that stipends, grants, bursaries and scholarships paid by Canadian entities will now be recognised as valid compensation for work performed under National Occupational Classification (NOC) 41200, which covers university professors and lecturers.

Canada’s Express Entry update lets researchers count Canadian stipends, grants and bursaries as work experience. Image credit: Khanh Ngo Photography, China Pool/Getty Images

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What the Express Entry update means for researchers

Previously, candidates in this category needed to demonstrate paid employment in the conventional sense. The updated policy acknowledges that researchers and academics are frequently compensated through non-traditional funding arrangements rather than standard salaries, and that such arrangements should not disqualify them from the immigration pathway.

Under the revised rules, qualifying Canadian work experience paid through stipends or similar mechanisms can count towards the work experience requirements of both the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP). Eligible candidates will also accumulate Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points, which directly influence an applicant's chances of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

IRCC encouraged those with applicable experience to update their Express Entry profiles to reflect the newly recognised work history.

The researchers with Canadian work experience category was introduced earlier in 2026 as part of the federal government's broader strategy to attract and retain high-calibre global talent to strengthen Canada's research and innovation capacity.

Which roles are no longer eligible

Alongside expanding recognition for NOC 41200, IRCC confirmed that work experience under NOC 41201, covering post-secondary teaching and research assistants, will no longer qualify under the researchers category. The authority stated that the change is intended to keep the stream focused on candidates with experience in senior academic and research roles, specifically professors, lecturers and post-doctoral researchers.

"Express Entry updates make it easier for top researchers to continue contributing to Canada's innovation ecosystem," IRCC said in its announcement.

Canada opens jobs for foreign workers across industries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had invited foreign workers to explore immigration pathways and settle permanently in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the country was actively seeking talented individuals who could complement its workforce, drive innovation and contribute to economic growth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh