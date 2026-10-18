The UK Home Office updated its guidelines on Skilled Worker visas, opening a pathway for foreign workers to leave exploitative employers

The policy targets migrants trapped by rogue sponsors who use visa dependency as a tool of control, including workers in the care sector

The protective measure forms part of the government's broader Immigration White Paper reforms aimed at overhauling the sponsored worker system

The UK Home Office has published updated guidelines that allow foreign workers on Skilled Worker visas to leave abusive employers and move to new ones without losing their immigration status.

Under the revised policy, there is one specific condition a worker must meet to access this protection: they must be formally recognised by the Home Office as a victim of modern slavery.

UK Home Office publishes 1 condition for foreign workers to change employer without losing their visas. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

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The core requirement for visa protection

Previously, overseas workers who attempted to leave exploitative sponsors faced a difficult choice.

Because Skilled Worker visa holders have no recourse to public funds, walking away from a sponsoring employer could leave them without income and expose them to the risk of removal from the country.

Rogue agencies and employers exploited this dependency, effectively trapping workers in harmful conditions.

The updated framework changes this. Once the Home Office officially identifies a worker as a victim of modern slavery, that individual is free to leave the hostile working arrangement without facing administrative penalties or a lapse in their legal standing in the country.

Freedom to move to a new employer

Critically, the policy permits affected workers to begin employment with a different, approved sponsor immediately, without waiting through a disruptive gap period.

This is a significant shift for workers in sectors such as social care, where overseas recruits make up a considerable portion of the workforce and have historically been among the most vulnerable to exploitation.

The measure is designed to sever the power imbalance that comes from tying a worker's legal right to remain in the country to a single employer's goodwill.

This update sits within the government's wider Immigration White Paper, which sets out a broader vision for reforming how sponsored workers transition between jobs in the United Kingdom.

One of the paper's stated goals is to reduce systemic over-reliance on individual sponsors across the Skilled Worker framework, giving workers greater mobility while maintaining immigration safeguards.

UK closes 2 pathways foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the UK Home Office laid document HC 584 before Parliament, introducing amendments across more than 20 immigration appendices.

The changes removed several Tier 1 Entrepreneur extension options and tightened rules on how applications were counted and dated.

Most of the new rules took effect on 8 October 2026, with further rollouts scheduled through December 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh