An unusual incident unfolded at the spot where 15-year-old Javits Frimpong died, drawing the attention of mourners gathered there

A video circulating on social media captured candles scattering on their own, with a mourner disclosing it was the second time

The footage reignited conversations about the circumstances surrounding Javits' death among Ghanaians at home and abroad

A strange occurrence at the site where 15-year-old Javits Frimpong lost his life has unsettled mourners and drawn fresh attention online.

Candles scatter mysteriously at Javits' vigil, sparking unusual claims. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Footage circulating on social media shows several lit candles, placed on the ground at the exact spot where the teenager died, suddenly scattering without any obvious cause.

Those present at the time appeared visibly shaken by what unfolded before them.

What made the moment even more striking was a detail shared by one of the mourners present.

A voice heard in the video unveiled that this was not an isolated incident — the candles had scattered in the same manner on a previous occasion, making it the second time such a thing had happened at the spot.

The X video of the moment captured on camera is below.

Mourners and online users react to the incident

The video quickly spread across social media, prompting a wide range of interpretations.

Some viewers suggested that Javits' spirit may still be lingering at the location, while others believed the incident pointed to the teenager's unhappiness over the circumstances of his death.

Several people online shared their thoughts:

@endlesslysoft said:

"Those are his ancestors who are angry. A grandparent perhaps."

@OwobiSamuel wrote:

"His ghost is really angry."

@candy commented:

"That was definitely his ghost registering his presence. He might be very angry"

It is worth noting that the claims about a spiritual presence reflect personal interpretations shared online and have not been established as facts.

Javits Frimpong's death continues to resonate

The passing of Javits Frimpong, which occurred in New York, has remained a deeply emotional subject within Ghanaian communities both locally and in the diaspora.

Public figures, community members, and concerned individuals have continued to seek answers surrounding the tragic loss of the young boy.

The scattering of candles has added yet another layer to the ongoing public conversation, keeping the memory of Javits and the unanswered questions about his death firmly in the public consciousness.

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Source: YEN.com.gh