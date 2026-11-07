The family of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong spoke publicly on Friday, November 6, 2026, following his tragic death in the Bronx, New York

Family representatives visited the funeral home and encountered comments framing the tragedy as solely an African or Black community issue

The family called for unity across racial and national lines, urging an end to bullying and gun violence while seeking justice for Javits

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The family of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who died tragically in the Bronx, New York, has spoken out publicly ahead of his burial, delivering a passionate appeal for unity and collective action.

Javits Frimpong's family sends a strong message ahead of his burial in the Bronx. Image credit: MC_Ogee

Source: Instagram

In a video circulated on social media on Friday, November 6, 2026, family members shared what they witnessed during a visit to the funeral home, where certain remarks left them deeply unsettled.

According to one of the family's representatives, some individuals suggested that those present should leave, implying the incident was an African or Black community problem alone.

The family pushed back firmly against that characterisation.

"This is not an African thing. It's not a Ghanaian thing. It's an American thing, a Ghanaian thing, it's a world thing," the representative said.

Javits Frimpong's family warns against politicising death

Rather than allow Javits' death to become a source of division, the family urged both African and Black American communities in the Bronx to stand together.

The representative stressed that these communities share the same neighbourhoods and must strengthen bonds rather than allow external narratives to drive them apart.

The family was equally firm in rejecting any attempt to politicise or tribalise the tragedy, describing it as a humanitarian issue requiring a collective response.

"It's something very, very touching and we do not expect anybody to politicise it or tribalise it."

They called on the public to support efforts that protect children from bullying and gun violence.

"Let's all come together, fight for our kids, fight for the future of America. Let's say an end to violence and guns and let's end to bullying," the representative urged.

Family speaks on justice for Javits

On the question of accountability, the family was candid about the limits of what justice could offer, while insisting it remained necessary.

"Justice is not going to bring uncle's sons back. All we need is justice," the representative said.

The family asked the public to remain calm as investigations into Javits' death continued, and confirmed that details regarding his burial and funeral arrangements would be shared in due course.

They closed their address with a rallying call, asking supporters to keep echoing three words:

"Justice for Javits."

Javits Frimpong's death in the Bronx has drawn considerable attention from Ghanaians and members of the wider public, with community figures and individuals continuing to amplify calls for justice.

The Instagram video of Javits' family is below.

Javits' childhood photo surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who died in New York’s Bronx, and the childhood photo that has emerged after his death.

The image has renewed public grief as memorial gatherings and marches continue, with Ghanaians and New York residents calling for a thorough investigation and justice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh