GTA 6 launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026, with no official PC version expected until 2027

PC gamers can stream GTA 6 from their PS5 to a computer today using the free PlayStation Remote Play app

IShowSpeed reportedly completed GTA 6's entire main story in a nonstop 52-hour livestream just after launch

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally out, and if you're a PC gamer watching console players have all the fun, there's actually a way to get in on the action right now, no 2027 wait required.

Six simple steps on how to play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on a personal computer have surfaced after its soft launch, dominating headlines. Image credit: southmatters, IShowSpeed

Source: UGC

Rockstar's long-awaited title landed on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026, but an official PC port is not expected until early 2027 at the soonest.

According to ZDNET, PS5 owners can bypass that wait by using Sony's free PlayStation Remote Play app to stream the game directly to their computer.

How to set up PS Remote Play for GTA 6

Before you start, make sure you have GTA VI installed on your PS5, a DualSense controller, and a USB-C cable.

The app does not support keyboard and mouse inputs for most titles, and connecting your controller via Bluetooth won't work properly with Remote Play. It requires a wired connection.

Also worth noting: GTA VI's game file weighs in at a substantial 223GB, so budget plenty of download time before diving in.

Once you're set up, follow these six steps:

1. On your PS5 with GTA VI installed, navigate to Settings, then System, then Remote Play, and toggle it on.

2. Download the free PS Remote Play app onto your PC.

3. Ensure both your PS5 and PC are connected to a stable internet connection, then plug your DualSense controller into your PC via USB-C.

4. Open the PS Remote Play app and log in using your PlayStation account to link your computer to your console.

5. The app will automatically search for and connect to your PS5.

6. Once the connection is established, launch GTA VI and begin streaming to your PC.

If your PS5 doesn't appear during setup, check your network settings and retry.

Each console is assigned a unique ID number that appears after setup, making it straightforward to identify which PS5 you're streaming from if you own more than one.

The YouTube post below has the video of IShowSpeed playing the new GTA 6.

IShowSpeed finishes GTA 6 in 52 hours

While most players are still finding their feet, popular streamer IShowSpeed reportedly completed GTA VI's entire main storyline in a single, uninterrupted livestream lasting approximately 52 hours and 30 minutes without sleep.

He crossed the finish line on 20 November 2026, barely a day after the game's launch.

Travelling to Germany from Ghana in 2026: Visa fees and application process. Image credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Source: UGC

How to apply for a Germany visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians planning to travel to Germany for tourism, business or family visits must meet the country's visa requirements before embarking on their journey.

Germany is among the European countries that Ghanaian travellers can visit with a Schengen visa, which allows short stays of up to 90 days within 180 days.

According to the German Embassy in Accra, applicants must submit the appropriate documents, pay the required visa fee and attend an appointment before their applications can be processed.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh