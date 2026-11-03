Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reached out to the family of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who died in the Bronx, New York

A video shared on social media on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, captured Bawumia speaking with the bereaved family over the phone

The family described the call as unexpected, saying they could hardly believe the former Vice President had personally contacted them

Former Ghanaian Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has personally contacted the family of Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who died in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, October 29, 2026, to offer his condolences.

Dr Bawumia offers condolences to Javits Frimpong's family after the teen's death in the Bronx. Image credit: Trends GH, Zygote Studio

Source: Facebook

A video capturing the phone conversation, shared on social media on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, showed Dr Bawumia speaking directly with members of the grieving family, offering words of comfort as they navigate the loss of the young boy.

Family's emotional response to Bawumia's gesture

The family appeared visibly moved by the gesture, expressing their gratitude to the former Vice President for taking the time to reach out personally.

The grieving family described the call as completely unexpected, saying it was difficult to process that someone of Dr Bawumia's standing had chosen to contact them directly during such a painful period.

Their emotional reaction quickly became a focal point of discussion once the video began circulating online, with many viewers noting how much the personal outreach meant to a family still coming to terms with their loss.

Javits Frimpong's death draws widespread attention

Javits had relocated to the United States to live with his father before his death in the Bronx at just 15 years old.

His passing prompted an outpouring of grief both in Ghana and within the Ghanaian diaspora community in America, drawing responses from various public figures and prominent personalities.

The incident has also sparked calls for justice and renewed public conversations around the circumstances of the teenager's death.

Dr Bawumia's phone call forms part of a broader wave of solidarity extended to the Frimpong family since the tragedy unfolded.

His direct, personal gesture stood out to many who watched the video, underlining the weight the family placed on being seen and acknowledged in their grief.

The X video of Dr Bawumia speaking to Javits' family is below.

Ghanaian gov't responds to Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Ghana government’s response to the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong in New York’s Bronx, including its outreach to his family and coordination with local authorities.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he had personally conveyed the government’s condolences to Javits’s father, while Ghana’s Permanent Mission in New York visited the family. The ministry pledged to work with U.S. authorities to pursue justice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh