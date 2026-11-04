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Inside Javits Frimpong's New York School As Photos of Classrooms and Building Emerge
Ghana

Inside Javits Frimpong's New York School As Photos of Classrooms and Building Emerge

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Photos and footage of Javits Frimpong's school in New York have surfaced following his tragic death
  • The visuals offer a closer look at the school building, classrooms and other facilities
  • Javits Frimpong's death has sparked calls for justice among students and the Ghanaian community

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Photos and video footage showing the New York school attended by 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong have emerged following his tragic death.

Ghana, USA, New York, Bronx, Javits Frimpong, Building, Tragic Death
Rare footage of Javits Frimpong's school in New York emerges after his death. Image credit: Inside schools, PAB Clothing
Source: UGC

The teenager, who attended DreamYard Preparatory School in the Bronx, was shot and killed on October 29, 2026, while travelling to school.

A video circulating on TikTok, shared by The Streets of Accra, offers a closer look at the school's exterior and its surroundings.

The footage shows a large multi-storey building, walkways, a fenced compound and several people gathered outside.

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Police officers are also visible in the recording.

Other photographs associated with the school show classrooms filled with desks, students participating in lessons and a spacious dance studio.

Read also

List of foreign celebrities who have joined the growing outcry over Javits Frimpong's death

The dates of the photographs and footage have not been independently established.

Inside Javits Frimpong's school in New York

DreamYard Preparatory School is located at 240 East 172nd Street in the Bronx, New York.

According to the New York City Department of Education, the school serves students in grades nine through twelve and shares its building with other schools.

The institution has attracted considerable attention following the teenager's death, particularly after his father, Thomas Frimpong, spoke about an alleged bullying incident involving his son.

Javits Frimpong, Javits Frimpong's mother, Ghanaian teenager shot in New York, US visa for Javits Frimpong's family, US Embassy in Accra, Bronx shooting, justice for Javits Frimpong, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zohran Mamdani, President Trump
Photos of his classrooms and school facilities surface online. Image credit: Inside schools
Source: UGC

Thomas explained that two students had previously been suspended following an altercation with Javits.

Speaking to News 12, the grieving father demanded justice, saying:

"I want very high justice for my son. Innocent boy."

Students demand justice for Javits Frimpong

Following the tragedy, students of DreamYard Preparatory School organised a walkout on November 2, 2026, to honour their colleague.

The students called for justice and stronger protection against gun violence and bullying.

Several classmates described Javits as a cheerful teenager who enjoyed making others laugh.

Read also

NYC schools chancellor addresses Javits' death, shares students' concerns after tragedy

One friend, identified as Ibrahim, recalled playing basketball with him just a day before his death.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The tragedy has also attracted widespread attention in Ghana, where many continue demanding accountability.

Meanwhile, New York authorities are investigating the shooting and searching for three teenage suspects. Police have not established whether the earlier school altercation was connected to Javits' death.

US Embassy mourns Javits Frimpong

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about the US Embassy in Ghana’s tribute to Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old student of Ghanaian descent who died in New York City.

The embassy’s message prompted an outpouring of grief and calls for justice from Ghanaians online, as people on both sides of the Atlantic mourned the teenager.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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