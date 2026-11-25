Argentina released the official breakdown of citizenship application fees, covering a family of four

The total cost runs into thousands of Ghana cedis, covering documentation, legal steps, and processing fees

The announcement has drawn attention from Ghanaians exploring migration options to South America

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Argentina has published the official cost of obtaining citizenship for a family of four, giving prospective migrants a clearer picture of what the process demands financially.

According to figures released by Argentine authorities, the fees cover each stage of the naturalisation process, including documentation, residency registration, and administrative processing.

Argentina announces the official cost of its citizenship for a family of four. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the citizenship process involves

Argentina operates a residency-to-citizenship pathway, meaning applicants must first secure legal residency before they can apply for naturalisation.

The country offers a relatively accessible route compared to many Western nations, with permanent residency available after two years of continuous legal stay. After that period, residents can apply for citizenship.

For a family of four, the costs stack up across multiple applications. Each family member must file separately, and fees apply at each stage.

Legal representation, translation of documents, and apostille certification for foreign records add further expenses.

When converted from Argentine pesos and US dollars into Ghana cedis at current exchange rates, the total figure for a family can reach upwards of GH¢15,000 to GH¢20,000, depending on the documentation required.

What does this mean for Ghanaians?

For Ghanaians considering relocation to South America, Argentina has emerged as a talking point in recent years.

The country's relatively low cost of living compared to European and North American destinations, combined with its cultural richness and Spanish-speaking environment, makes it an option worth exploring for those seeking new opportunities abroad.

The publication of these official figures provides Ghanaian families with a concrete baseline for financial planning.

Beyond citizenship fees, prospective migrants would also need to account for travel, accommodation, and living costs during the residency period before naturalisation becomes possible.

Argentina's move to publish a transparent fee structure reflects a broader effort by the government to regulate and clarify the immigration process, reducing reliance on unofficial channels that can expose applicants to fraud.

US introduces 3-year residency rule change

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States government had introduced a new three-year continuous residence rule affecting foreigners pursuing permanent residency or citizenship.

The policy change targeted immigrants who held certain temporary legal statuses and set stricter conditions for their applications.

Immigration advocates and legal experts raised concerns about how the rule could affect thousands of foreign nationals who were already in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh