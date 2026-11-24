Full List: UAE Lists 15 Items Travellers Can Bring Without Paying Customs Duties
- The UAE government published an official list of items travellers can bring into the country without paying customs duties
- The 15 categories of duty-free items were outlined under the country's Integrated Customs Platform guidelines
- Wheelchairs, personal medicaments, and jewellery were among the notable items included on the UAE's duty-free list
The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined 15 categories of items that travellers may carry into the country without incurring any customs duties or taxes.
The information forms part of the UAE government's customs clearance guidelines for visitors and travellers, published under the country's Integrated Customs Platform (ICP).
List of UAE duty-free travel items
According to the guidelines, the following items are eligible for duty-free entry:
1. Telescopes
2. Movie projection devices and relevant accessories
3. Radios, CD players and CDs
4. Video and digital cameras and their tapes for personal use
5. Portable music instruments
6. Cell phones
7. One television set and one receiver
8. Strollers
9. Personal sports equipment
10. Portable computers and printers
11. Calculators
12. Wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination
13. Medicaments for personal use, in compliance with applicable regulations
14. Clothes, toiletries, and personal luggage
15. Personal jewellery
Accessibility items and personal medicaments
One of the more notable inclusions on the list covers wheelchairs and other mobility vehicles designed for people of determination, which is the term used in the UAE to refer to individuals with special needs.
The exemption means that travellers who depend on such equipment will not face additional financial charges upon entering the country.
Personal medicaments also qualify for duty-free entry, though travellers must ensure that any medicine they carry complies with the UAE's import regulations to benefit from the exemption.
Failing to meet those requirements could result in the item falling outside the scope of the duty-free allowance.
The remaining categories largely cover everyday personal items, from clothing and toiletries to portable electronics and sports equipment, reflecting the UAE's approach to easing the entry process for ordinary travellers visiting the country.
UAE publishes list of gender-restricted jobs
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates rolled out strict gender-separation rules governing health club workers in hotels, clearly defining which employees can operate in which facilities.
Under the new policy, male staff members are restricted to men's health clubs, while female staff members are confined to women's health clubs.
Neither group is permitted to work in the section designated for the opposite gender, regardless of role or circumstance.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh