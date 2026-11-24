The UAE government published an official list of items travellers can bring into the country without paying customs duties

The 15 categories of duty-free items were outlined under the country's Integrated Customs Platform guidelines

Wheelchairs, personal medicaments, and jewellery were among the notable items included on the UAE's duty-free list

The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined 15 categories of items that travellers may carry into the country without incurring any customs duties or taxes.

The UAE lists 15 categories of duty-free items travellers can bring into the country. Image credit: Michal Krakowiak/iStock, al-monitor

Source: UGC

The information forms part of the UAE government's customs clearance guidelines for visitors and travellers, published under the country's Integrated Customs Platform (ICP).

List of UAE duty-free travel items

According to the guidelines, the following items are eligible for duty-free entry:

1. Telescopes

2. Movie projection devices and relevant accessories

3. Radios, CD players and CDs

4. Video and digital cameras and their tapes for personal use

5. Portable music instruments

6. Cell phones

7. One television set and one receiver

8. Strollers

9. Personal sports equipment

10. Portable computers and printers

11. Calculators

12. Wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination

13. Medicaments for personal use, in compliance with applicable regulations

14. Clothes, toiletries, and personal luggage

15. Personal jewellery

Accessibility items and personal medicaments

One of the more notable inclusions on the list covers wheelchairs and other mobility vehicles designed for people of determination, which is the term used in the UAE to refer to individuals with special needs.

The exemption means that travellers who depend on such equipment will not face additional financial charges upon entering the country.

Personal medicaments also qualify for duty-free entry, though travellers must ensure that any medicine they carry complies with the UAE's import regulations to benefit from the exemption.

Failing to meet those requirements could result in the item falling outside the scope of the duty-free allowance.

The remaining categories largely cover everyday personal items, from clothing and toiletries to portable electronics and sports equipment, reflecting the UAE's approach to easing the entry process for ordinary travellers visiting the country.

UAE releases a list of jobs restricted to men and women only. Image credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images, Xclusivenews144/FB

Source: UGC

UAE publishes list of gender-restricted jobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates rolled out strict gender-separation rules governing health club workers in hotels, clearly defining which employees can operate in which facilities.

Under the new policy, male staff members are restricted to men's health clubs, while female staff members are confined to women's health clubs.

Neither group is permitted to work in the section designated for the opposite gender, regardless of role or circumstance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh