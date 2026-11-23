Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced a tiered settlement system linking permanent residency to earnings and public contribution

The default waiting period for most migrants has been extended from five years to ten, with those who

breached immigration rules facing 20 years

Migrants who entered the UK illegally, including small boat arrivals, could face up to 30 years before qualifying for settled status

The United Kingdom has scrapped its near-automatic five-year settlement pathway for migrants, replacing it with a tiered system tied to earnings, character, and contribution to British society.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the earned settlement model before Parliament, stating that permanent residency would no longer be granted almost automatically after five years but would instead require migrants to demonstrate their value to the country.

The UK replaces five-year settlement with an earned system, setting waits of up to 30 years based on migrants' earnings, conduct and contribution to society. Image credit: Carl Court/Getty Images

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New waiting periods under the earned settlement model

Under the revised framework, high earners and workers in select public services, including doctors, nurses and teachers, will qualify for settlement on shorter timelines relative to their salary and contribution. The default waiting period for most migrants has been extended to ten years. Those found to have violated immigration rules face a 20-year wait before becoming eligible.

Four conditions apply universally to anyone seeking settlement: a clean criminal record, English proficiency equivalent to A-Level standard, no outstanding debt to the taxpayer, and a consistent record of National Insurance contributions.

Refugees who arrived through Home Office-approved, capped routes will qualify after five years. Those who entered through unofficial channels but subsequently enter employment or education can reduce their waiting period from 20 years to 10. Migrants who crossed into the UK illegally, including those who arrived via small boats across the Channel, face an additional ten-year penalty period on top of their standard wait, potentially extending their timeline to 30 years.

Government says reforms tackle decades of unchecked immigration

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the policy was built around "control, contribution, and rewarding those who play by the rules," adding that the previous government had lost control of immigration in the aftermath of Brexit and that Home Secretary Mahmood had his full backing.

The government estimates the changes will affect more than 500,000 people, who will now wait longer than five years for settled status. Officials say the reform will remove billions of pounds from the welfare bill over time.

Settled status already held by current residents will not be disturbed, and no one will be required to leave the country as a result of the changes. Certain groups, including family members of British citizens, Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas), and armed forces personnel, will retain their existing settlement pathways without alteration.

UK exempts 2 student categories from financial requirements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had named two categories of international students applying for a Student visa who are fully exempt from the standard requirement to demonstrate financial self-sufficiency.

Ordinarily, applicants are required to provide evidence that they have sufficient funds to cover both their tuition fees and living costs before their applications are processed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh