Angela Davis, aka @TheKitchenista, is absolutely killing it in the food and influencing industries as she was recently able to purchase a new home

The stunning private chef shared a glimpse of her journey with her followers online after closing the deal

Social media users could not be happier for her as they inundated her with love, well-wishes and blessings

Buying a new home is a successful feeling that takes a ton of hard work. @TheKitchenista (Angela) on Twitter did just that recently and could not be more excited to share her accomplishment online.

Not only did Angela showcase her beautiful home with her followers, but she provided some tips for them too. Angela used sticky notes to plan out how she wants to furnish her kitchen. She explained that she would like her space to be set out in an easy access type of way. How smart!

Social media users showered the young influencer with well-wishes and love as they thanked her for the sticky note trick.

Angela Davis is an influencer who is crushing it out there as she recently purchased a new home. Image: @TheKitchenista

Source: UGC

Angela shared a one-minute video with her Twitter followers in which she introduces them to her lovely new home.

Angela is showered with blessings and thanks by netizens

@RedheadBruja shared:

"Ooh! That kitchen is NOICE! Congratulations, and I super love that sink!"

@WhereWomenBloom tweeted:

"I love this kitchen and the countertops!! I always wanted a butcher block. Please let us know how you like them, any tips after you’ve cooked with them for a while. I love everything about this!"

@QUEENx_xD said:

"I can’t wait! I’m redoing my kitchen too and wanted those baby blue cabinets. I have black granite for my kitchen counters tho. I can’t wait to see the final product!!"

@jmillspaghetti tweeted:

"Your new kitchen is gorgeous. Those countertops!"

@missbebete said:

"Wow! That’s a great idea, the sticky notes."

@__Mag_ie_ added:

"This is so exciting, I love this kind of content."

Source: Yen