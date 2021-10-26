Groom Puts On Dance Show for His Bride at Wedding with Help of His Groomsmen

A groom went out of his way, with the help of his groomsmen, to put on a show for his lovely bride on their wedding day

The man could be seen with his male friends performing a nicely choreographed dance for his bride, who was sitting in front of them.

One could hear cheers all over the room, and people could not stop celebrating the couple on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A groom has raised the bar for every other man out there dreaming of having a wedding.

The groom and his attendants impressed many with the dance. Photo: @atlvideostudio.

Source: UGC

In what appears to be a choreographed move, the man gave men tips on ensuring the smile never disappears from the bride's face.

In a clip reposted by The Shade Room and initially posted by the Instagram page @atlvideostudio, the man and his groomsmen could be seen performing a dance for his beloved bride.

The bride, only identified as Dreyah, was sitting on a chair with the groomsmen and the groom, Jeremie Foster, standing in a line in front of her.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As the dance started, the groomsmen did a swift split that saw Jeremie stay in the middle.

They performed some brake dance and slow dance moves with music playing in the background.

Stylish removal of the garter

Suddenly, Jeremie approached his bride before kissing her cheek and then going under her dress to remove the garter.

One could hear cheering from ladies in the background who were certainly pleased and envious of the moment.

The wedding was held at the Ashton Garden in Atlanta, US. However, the date for the event is still unknown.

Netizens celebrate couple

Many also went on The Shade Room and @atlvideostudio comment section to celebrate the moment.

Here are some of the reactions:

@alexislovesme said:

"I love seeing black men doing anything positive together."

@bmpowered2 said:

"Lord, I’ve seen what you’ve done for others."

@prettymiawill said:

"My husband better have this energy."

@marybethwoodphotography said:

"Stop it. That’s amazing."

@lynnjenn_ said:

"Okay those men... his people...the navy suite... wow."

@itzjayy3x._ said:

"Damn, she won herself a prize… it’s crazy how so many ppl don’t get anywhere near this happiness."

Groom dances at wedding

In a similar report, a groom recently showed up at his wedding ceremony in a style that left many people gushing.

The unidentified groom arrived at his wedding service in Brazil with a dance choreography that was performed from the point of entry to the altar.

In the video shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, he was first accompanied by two men who surprisingly burst into dance moves with him while following behind him.

As he got closer to the altar, a different set of guests took off from where the last two men stopped and backed up the groom's dance moves.

This choreography continued with random male and female guests in a coordinated manner till he rounded it off at the point of the altar.

The wedding guests who joined the groom to dance then returned to their respective seats to the admiration of others present who witnessed the performance.

Source: Yen