A man treated a pregnant woman in a hospital ward to quite a show with his hilarious dance moves

In the heartwarming video making the rounds, the lady gesticulated as if shooting him with a gun to which he reacts by making funny dance moves

The video has left social media users gushing as many people opined that it is a good way to help the woman who is in labour to relax

A video of a man making hilarious dance moves for a pregnant lady in a hospital ward has sparked reactions on the net.

The video which was shared by @yisimora on Instagram showed the lively pregnant lady shooting the man with her hands as if holding a gun.

The lady 'gun shot' him with her hands Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yisimora

While faking a fall like one hit by a gun's bullet, the man bursts into waste dance moves.

After some seconds of dancing, he returns to 'take another hit' from the excited pregnant lady and does more funny dance moves.

The pregnant lady enjoyed the demonstration as she giggles and throws her head back in laughter.

Internet users gush

@shaynemudzimiri remarked:

"So awesome and sweet at the same time ❤️❤️"

@1konglotus said:

"Nice to have a hubby in the delivery room who entertained you to while your contractions kicks in. @channginglanes01."

@_armani_chanel stated:

"Y did this remind me of something you n Matt would do when you have your baby boy @iampaulagomez."

@loveable_me_kelli_ reacted:

"See... that's how you got into the situation i your in now ❤️❤️"

@secondsister66 opined:

"Pretty sure those hips of his are how you both wound up in a delivery room congratulations."

