A man and woman dressed in similar outfits at a wedding seem to have created quite the buzz on social media

The unknown duo broke it down on the dancefloor in a truly South African way as guests at the wedding lived for every second

The pure chemistry shared by the pair while moving their bodies to the rhythm is definitely something to witness

A 24-second clip shared online of a bridesmaid and man busting some cold moves on the dancefloor has Mzansi LIVING! The duo effortlessly break it down, in sync, as they entertain onlookers.

@RiaMolefe_ shared the video to Twitter where Saffas congratulated her on her wedding, which actually wasn't hers. The post was uploaded earlier this week and has already gained almost 60 000 views.

Saffas were all for the local moves and the duo's matching ensemble.

A clip of a bridesmaid and man in matching clothes dancing at a wedding has caused quite the stir online. Image: @RiaMolefe

The way the pair moved their bodies in a rhythmic way, hitting every beat of the song, resulted in a few strong responses from social media users. Take a look at the post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled just a few of the responses to the dancing below:

@uAphiweMthembu said:

"I need this dress yohh. Babahle abantu."

@JSMalatjie wrote:

"This is beautiful... Bathong."

@kamooogelo tweeted:

"Love this video sm."

Vision of bride's stunning traditional wedding brought to life in dazzling fashion

In other wedding-related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a new bride is sure to be the envy of her friends for some time after the traditional wedding of her dreams came to life in a spectacular fashion.

The Twitter post of the event does not give too many details of the ceremony away but if the catchy outfits are anything to go by, it was a dazzling affair.

Pictures of the bride and her enthusiastic band of bridesmaids were shared online. Dressed in full traditional Venda attire complete with headgear, the group of women ushered in the wedding bells colourfully.

Wife can dance: Bride shows off legwork despite big wedding gown

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a newly-wed with the Instagram handle @queenbosa_bosa showed off her skills as a professional dancer on her big day.

She did not let her wedding dress get in the way as she blazed the dance floor and showed off her dance moves. At a point, she did the popular gbese moves. Her husband with his hands full of dollars also tried to measure up.

Impressed by his wife's performance, he rained some dollar bills on her. Friends were especially impressed with the wife's energy on the dance floor as witnesses to the show struggled to capture her with their camera phones.

