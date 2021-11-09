The associate lead pastor of David's Christian Centre, Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo, has said people shouldn't be angry when their pastors are flying private jets

She said pastors and their wives make sacrifices for the church and should be allowed to enjoy the luxury of flying private jets

Nigerians on social media reacted to the statement as many wondered if it's only pastors and their wives that make sacrifices

Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo has said church members who get angry when their pastors are flying private jets should turn over a new leaf.

The associate lead pastor of David's Christian Centre said such members shouldn't get angry because they don't know what their pastors are going through.

Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo said pastors and their wives make lots of sacrifices for the church. Photo credit: @pastormildred

In a video that was shared on Instagram, the Christian cleric could be seen addressing the congregation, saying pastors and their wives make lots of sacrifices for the church.

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @naturalboifilmz said:

"Everyone deserve enjoyment, as long as they don't hurt anyone to get it, let people enjoy their wealth biko."

@addyfreeze wrote:

"Una dey vex say dem don decode Una. If na sacrifice dey bring private jet babalawo suppose get like 50. That means Yahushua who gave his life as a sacrifice should own at least 2 airports."

@dapoadegboye commented:

"My question is, who doesn't make sacrifices?"

@b.l.a.c.k_godd wrote:

"But Na church Money Na."

@soulscrollz said:

"Likewise the other way round. Pastors shouldn't hate, demonize their members who have loads of money but don't donate heavily to Churches. These pastors don't be knowing people's sacrifices either."

