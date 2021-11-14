A Nigerian couple have stirred reactions on social media owing to the simplicity of their wedding occasion

In what have come as a surprise to many, the couple not only tied the knot inside their pastor's office but rocked casual wears in doing it

It was also gathered that there was no reception after their church wedding, a practice common with worship centre Evangelical Church Winning All

Away from the usual glamour and elaborateness that characterize wedding occasions, a Nigerian couple decided to do things simple.

The couple got married inside their pastor's office wearing casual dresses.

They reportedly didn't hold any reception afterwards Photo Credit: Jokotolajesu Oluwaseun David

Source: UGC

Jokotolajesu Oluwaseun David who shared the photos on Facebook group Life, stated that wedding occasion took place in Evangelical Church Winning All in Gombe state, Northern Nigeria.

There was no wedding reception

Jokotolajesu, giving more details about the wedding, said there was no special cake for the occasion, special native wear called aso ebi as well as reception.

The man stated that he would also prefer such a simple wedding advising social media users to not be under any pressure but instead do what they can afford.

He wrote:

"This is a WEDDING conducted in the office of an ECWA Church pastor in Gombe state, Northern Nigeria

"No special Cake

"No asho Ebi

"No reception

"Just simple and short.

"Moral lessons; please don't be under pressure when you know you can't afford it. Do what you can afford.

"May The Lord bless their Union.

"This is the kind of wedding I prefer, but no lady will agree."

Legit.ng gathered that the wedding style seems to be a common practice in Evangelical Church Winning All.

Divisionover the couple's wedding style

Louisa Eja argued:

"No vex, I can't want what you want,shun Because I want to cut costs or look simple doesn't mean I'll appear on my wedding looking like someone who just woke up from sleep.

"God Bless their union."

Itohan Aighobahi wrote:

"To me, nothing spoilt and nothing is wrong with this wedding, bcos marriage is conducted between two reasonable adults [male and female]. And are both committed to make it work between them.

"Have a blessed and pleasant marriage experience together."

Hassana Asmau Bello Rufai-Junaid opined:

"People will be surprised how dis union will become blessed...dis is built on simplicity and genuine love...no stress of debt repayment afterwards...congratulations to them."

Popoola Rukayat Balogun thought:

"I reject this kind of wedding for any of my loved ones ooo, later the man go hammer begin dey talk nonsense that na force dem force am marry his wife, he wan go for better woman with better wedding, mtchew.."

Anita Sefa Boakye's wedding

The couple's marriage ceremony is in sharp contrast with the wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Anita got married to Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra Pie, in a big wedding in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

The lavish wedding which started on Friday, November 6, 2021, lasted for four days with the bride changing clothes 11 times.

Apart from all that, a whole new mansion was built for Anita to use purposely for her four-day marriage ceremony.

Anita is also reported to have worn an expensive earring that cost over GHC40,000 on her wedding day.

Source: Yen