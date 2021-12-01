The husband of a brilliant mother of three who finished with a first-class from the University of Ilorin has stated that her achievement is not surprising to him

The male lecturer at the same university hailed his wife for achieving the feat while caring for her matrimonial home as well as work

Mr Omotosho spoke on the other side of his, wife revealing that she apologizes even when not in the wrong

A mother of three was one of the few students who got the special invite to grace the University of Ilorin convocation ceremony for graduating with a first-class.

Mrs Omotosho achieved an uncommon feat many single students haven't despite kick-starting her university program while nursing a two-week-old child.

The mother of 3 was a worker, wife and student

She was also one of the bright students on campus and represented well in inter-university competitions but all this doesn't in any way shock her husband.

Her husband explains why he is not surprised by her feats

Mr Omotosho, a lecturer in the faculty of environmental sciences at the University of Ilorin, said he is very proud but not surprised about her stellar feats because he had always known her to be intelligent.

"I am ready to go any length for her because she is a very humble and obedient woman. I was very proud of her results, but I was not surprised, he told Legit TV.

She was three people in one

Apart from the fact that she began schooling while nursing a 2-week-old child, her husband revealed that his wife was also a baker and had a pastry shop where she supplied baking items to people.

While hailing his wife virtues of humility and obedience, he stated that she was never a lazy student and it helped her studies.

Mr Omotosho who is currently on his PhD program while rubbishing talks of possible intimidation by his wife's academic success revealed he'd want her to go for a PhD as well.

They denied each other on campus

Mrs Omotosho, on the other hand, was full of praises for her husband for being immense support to her academic cause.

She revealed that despite being married, they denied each other and acted like strangers on campus just so she could concentrate.

The husband added that it was also to rubbish possible claims she was successful because her husband is a lecturer.

